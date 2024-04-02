Lil Wayne coming to WrestleMania 40, debuting new single

Becky Lynch talks WrestleMania 40, new book "The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- WrestleMania 40 is gearing up to be a star-studded event.

The latest name added to the roster of celebrities heading to Philadelphia is rapper Lil Wayne, who confirmed he'll be in the City of Brotherly Love during WWE wrestling's biggest weekend.

Lil Wayne made the announcement on WWE Monday Night RAW. During the show, superstar Jey Uso "ran into" the five-time Grammy winner backstage in Brooklyn, New York and invited Lil Wayne to "come through to Philly" if he's free this weekend.

"Imma be there and you know what, I'm bringing my single. World premiere. WrestleMania. You know what it is," he responded.

The "A Milli " and "Lollipop" singer will be back in Philadelphia again in June to headline the 2024 Roots Picnic at The Mann in Fairmount Park. Philadelphia native Jill Scott is set to co-headline the 2024 festival.

WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field April 6-7. WWE World, the five-day fan experience at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, kicks off on Thursday, April 4.

Over the weekend, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan confirmed he'll be at WWE World on Sunday, April 7.

Tickets for WrestleMania 40 are on sale now.