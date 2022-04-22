CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Michelle Faye/FX

After revisiting his role as Peter Parker from "The Amazing Spider-Man" in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Andrew Garfield is taking on a different form of crime fighting. Garfield stars as Detective Jeb Pyre in FX's "Under the Banner of Heaven," which premieres later this month on Hulu.

"Under the Banner of Heaven," streaming April 28 on Hulu

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

Roku Streaming Stick+, $44

Inspired by Jon Krakauer's true-crime bestseller, "Under the Banner of Heaven" follows a devoutly Mormon detective as he a investigates the 1984 murder of a mother and baby daughter in a Utah community of Latter Day Saints. This seven-episode limited FX series will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Garfield stars alongside a "Fresh" actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle and more. Keep reading to find out more about how to watch "Under the Banner of Heaven."

Michelle Faye/FX

When does "Under the Banner of Heaven" come out?

The first two episodes of "Under the Banner of Heaven" premiere April 28 on Hulu. After that, a new episode will drop weekly.

Where to watch "Under the Banner of Heaven"

The FX original limited series will stream exclusively on Hulu.

"Under the Banner of Heaven" streaming April 28 on Hulu

Michelle Faye/FX

How to stream "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Hulu has several subscription tiers available: an ad-supported option for $7 monthly, an ad-free version for $13 monthly, and a live-TV option which includes bundle subscriptions to Disney and ESPN+ starting at $70 monthly. The platform also offers a 30-day free trial for the tier of your choice.

Hulu, $0 for 30 days

For more information about subscribing to Hulu, check out our guide on all the best streaming services and everything new coming to Hulu this month.

How many episodes of "Under the Banner of Heaven" are there?

The limited series will have seven episodes in total.

