How to watch today's Tennessee vs. Purdue Elite 8 men's March Madness game: Livestream options, game time, more

Fletcher Loyer #2 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Mike Mulholland / Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers face the Purdue Boilermakers today in the men's Elite 8 round of March Madness. A tough contest between a No. 1 and No. 2 seed, the Tennessee vs. Purdue game will put these two top teams to the test. Keep reading for how and when to watch today's Elite 8 game, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Tennessee vs. Purdue Elite 8 game with cable

The NCAA men's March Madness Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Purdue will be played on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 2:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. PT). The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The game will be followed on CBS by the NC State vs. Duke men's Elite 8 game at 5:05 p.m. ET (2:05 p.m. PT).

How to watch the Tennessee vs. Purdue Elite 8 game without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include CBS, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

Because Paramount+ with Showtime offers access to your local CBS affiliate, you can use the streaming service to watch today's Tennessee vs. Purdue game. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

A subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime is $11.99 per month. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial. (You won't be able to stream men's March Madness live with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.)

Paramount+ content, including men's March Madness 2024, is available to stream on Amazon Prime via a Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports documentaries, including "Kelce," which chronicles former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ with Showtime. Tap the button below to start your trial and start streaming now for free. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $11.99 per month.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to every March Madness game airing on network and cable TV, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching NCAA basketball on Fubo and also get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a three-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80 per month for the Pro tier, which includes 199 channels, but the streamer is currently offering $20 off your first month.

Note: Because Fubo doesn't carry TruTV, TBS or TNT, you won't be able to watch every game of the tournament with a FuboTV subscription. If you want one streaming platform to watch the entire tournament, you'll need a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: The one way to stream every March Madness game

You can watch March Madness 2024, including today's Tennessee vs. Purdue Elite 8 game, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, ABC and CBS, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch every game of both tournaments. The women's Final Four will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every March Madness game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

Watch March Madness live with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch today's game on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch March Madness without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. It features a 16-foot digital coax cable.

When is March Madness 2024?

The 2024 men's tournament is being played from March 19, 2024 through April 8, 2024.

Key dates for the 2024 NCAA men's college tournament



First Four: Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, 2024

First round: Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22

Second round: Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24

Sweet 16: Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6