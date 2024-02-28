How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers NBA game: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers reacts as he attempts a shot in front of D'Angelo Russell #1 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 125-118 Clippers win at Crypto.com Arena on April 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers face the LA Clippers today for a battle of crosstown rivals. LeBron James' Lakers may get most of the attention in Los Angeles, but the LA Clippers hold the No. 4 seed in the NBA Western Conference. Find out how to watch the Lakers face Leonard, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Paul George tonight.

How and when to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers NBA game

The Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers game will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). The game will broadcast live on ESPN and stream on the platforms listed below.

How to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers game without cable



While most cable packages include ESPN, it's easy to watch the game if ESPN isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

You can catch the game for free on Fubo. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every nationally televised NBA game of the season. In addition to the NBA on ESPN, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's game, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the Lakers vs. Clippers game tonight without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fubo's Pro Tier is normally priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is currently offering the first month for $60.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 187 channels, including NFL Network.

The Fubo lookback feature allows you to watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream NBA games this year, and still get access to local programming, is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to 46 channels, including TNT and ESPN, plus local ABC affiliates (where available) with its Orange + tier. But what sets Sling TV apart is its NBA League Pass offering, which gives you special access to watch every out-of-market NBA game live.

Sling TV has a special NBA Prepay Bundle offer for those interested in NBA League Pass: You'll pay $50 per month for Sling Orange + NBA League Pass. After six months, the bundle will be priced at the regular price of $55 per month.

NBA League Pass is available as a $15 per month a la carte offering, though you'll pay just $10 for your first month. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + NBA League Pass:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NBA and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage, perfect for recording all the biggest games of the season.

With Sling TV Orange + NBA League Pass, you'll get access to all the NBA games you want to watch (minus local blackout games), plus network programs airing on NBC, ABC, Fox and more. It's the most cost-effective way to watch out-of-market NBA games and local network programming.

You can watch tonight's NBA game, plus more basketball games this season, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including ESPN. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every nationally televised game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

No. 1 San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. Getty Images

If you want to catch out-of-market NBA games and nationally televised NBA games without cable, NBA League Pass gives you the most access to the most basketball games this season. With the NBA League Pass, you can watch out-of-market games live and on-demand, plus get round-the-clock NBA TV coverage. With an upgraded NBA League Pass Premium subscription, you get everything included in the NBA League Pass, plus you'll be able to stream live and on-demand games on up to three different devices at a time -- and get access to the in-arena stream for the game of your choice.

NBA League Pass is currently priced at $15 per month. NBA League Pass Premium costs $23 per month. NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: NBA League Pass has some blackout games, which means certain local games and all nationally broadcast games (including tonight's Lakers vs. Clippers game) will be available three hours after the live broadcast. All subscription tiers include access to live radio broadcasts of all NBA games.

