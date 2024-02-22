What to know about Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass before you stream soccer in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF handles the ball during the second half of a friendly match against Newell's Old Boys at DRV PNK Stadium on February 15, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images

The average American spends about $219 per month on subscription services each year, which means most of us need to think twice before adding another cost to our monthly budget. With streaming subscription costs rising, it's important to know what you'll get for your subscription -- and if it's worth your money.

Unlike many sports streaming platforms that have blackout rules and restrictions on watching live sports, the Apple TV MLS Season Pass gives subscribers access to every 2024 MLS game live -- no blackouts, including the playoffs.

The MLS Season Pass is the only way to watch every Lionel Messi game this season. Fox Sports will broadcast live 34 Major League Soccer games between the Fox network and the FS1 channel. But the only way to watch every Major League Soccer game in 2024, including all of Messi's Inter Miami FC games, is through the Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass before you subscribe.

Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass: What is it and what do you get?

Available in more than 100 countries, Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass is a streaming service featuring "every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup1 all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts," according to Apple. It's the only place to watch every 2024 MLS game, and the only way to catch every Messi game this season.

Cable subscribers whose cable subscription includes Fox and FS1 will be able to watch some Major League Soccer games this season. But the only way to catch them all, or all of your favorite MLS team's matches, is through the Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

There are two different pricing tiers for the MLS Season Pass depending on whether or not you already have an Apple TV+ subscription. The MLS Season Pass is far more cost-effective if you pay annually, as opposed to paying monthly. Apple subscribers who use the Apple Family Sharing plan can stream MLS soccer on up to six different devices using their own Apple ID and password.

MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

Top features of MLS Season Pass:

Stream every Lionel Messi game and every MLS game and club.

MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app during the MLS season, or as a separate add-on.

Through an Apple

Stream MLS Season Pass on an Apple device iOS 16.2 or later, or on eligible smart TVs and streaming devices.

In addition to being a viewing hub for MLS games and League Cup games, MLS Season Pass app is also home to hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games.

MLS Season Pass: How to does it compare to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo for MLS soccer fans

For the 2024 MLS season, network-aired MLS games will air on Fox Sports, which includes 15 MLS matches on Fox and 19 matches on FS1. The biggest disadvantage to subscribing to a live TV streaming platform to watch MLS games is that you'll only get access to those 34 games chosen by Fox Sports. You can stream those network TV-aired MLS games on Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or Fubo, but that won't include your favorite team or player's entire MLS season.

The MLS conference finals will air exclusively on Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass, though soccer fans will be able to watch the MLS Cup 2024 on Dec. 7, 2024 on Fox.

Is Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass worth it?

If we could insert a "100" emoji here, we would. Instead, we'll confidently state that the Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass is well worth the price. With no blackout games and access to the live broadcast of every 2024 MLS soccer game, the MLS Season Pass is one of the best exclusive streaming offerings for sports fans. Because there are no blackout games, the MLS Season Pass takes all the guesswork out of watching top-tier American soccer this season.

New soccer fans who have recently found the sport because of Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami FC last spring will be able to deep dive into Messi's season, and possibly discover new teams to follow in the process through Apple TV+'s Club Profiles series.

Key dates for the 2024 MLS season

Below are the important dates for the 2024 MLS season.