How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Livestream options, starting time, more

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after a116-112 win against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Things are looking up in Los Angeles. After pulling off a 21-point comeback this week against the LA Clippers and beating the Washington Wizards in OT, the Los Angeles Lakers hope to keep the winning going as they face the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets today. Keep reading for how and when to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game.

How and when to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game

The Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). You can watch the game on ABC and stream it on the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game without cable

While most cable packages include ABC, it's easy to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game if ABC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

You can watch Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers live TV streaming of your local network affiliate (when available). That means you'll be able to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Fubo. Your subscription will also get you access to almost every NFL game next season, network-aired NBA games this season, plus 2024 March Madness and local network programming. Packages include ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network and more.

Hardcore NBA fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more sports-oriented channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K.

To watch the game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the tonight's game, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is currently offering the first month for $60. Fubo's Elite tier is $70 for the first month, $90 per month after that.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 184 channels, including ABC and NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

If you have don't have cable TV that includes ABC, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NBA basketball this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), NFL Network, and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

NBA fans can also add to their Sling TV coverage to get access to NBA game replays and watch out-of-market games live with the NBA League Pass add-on. There are blackouts for all nationally televised games and local games, which you can watch on-demand three hours after the live broadcast, or use your Sling Orange + Blue Tier subscription to watch nationally televised games live. NBA League Pass is currently priced at $15 per month as an add on to either pricing tier listed above, but SlingTV is offering the first month for $10.

You can watch the tonight's game and so much more, including NFL football next season and NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including ABC. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every network aired nationally televised NBA game this season and every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV. In addition to top-tier sports, you'll have access to your local network affiliate's programming (when available).

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch NBA basketball without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 300-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 18-foot digital coax cable.

No. 1 San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. Getty Images

If you want to catch tonight's Nuggets vs. Lakers game and out-of-market NBA games, NBA League Pass gives you the most access to the most basketball games this season. With the NBA League Pass, you can watch out-of-market games live and on-demand and catch every nationally televised NBA game on demand three hours after the live broadcast, plus get round-the-clock NBA TV coverage. With an upgraded NBA League Pass Premium subscription, you get everything included in the NBA League Pass, plus you'll be able to stream live and on-demand games on up to three different devices at a time -- and get access to the in-arena stream for the game of your choice.

NBA League Pass is currently priced at $15 per month. NBA League Pass Premium costs $23 per month. NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: NBA League Pass has some blackout games, which means certain local games and all nationally broadcast games will be available three hours after the live broadcast. All subscription tiers include access to live radio broadcasts of all NBA games.

