How to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final tonight

Florida Panthers Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larssson (91) in action in the second period of game three of the Stanley Cup Final Round Edmonton Oilers game versus the Florida Panthers on June 13, 2024 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game 5 of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final will be played tonight. The best-of-seven finals series could come to end tonight. Down three games in the finals, the Oilers need another win to stay in championship contention.

Keep reading below to find out how and when to watch each game as the Oilers face the Panthers for the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final.

When is the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final game tonight?

Game 5 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers NHL Stanley Cup Final will be played on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

What channel will air the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final?

Each game of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ABC or if you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the finals. Below are the platforms on which you can watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final without cable.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream NHL hockey is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the NHL Final and all the top-tier sports and content airing this summer, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering 50% off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream the NBA Finals



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more. To watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final for free, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NHL hockey, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final live for free

You can watch this year's finals with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Stream the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final on ESPN+

You can also watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final on ESPN+. ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month.

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Select WNBA games, including many of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever WNBA games.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters

Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final live with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch tonight's game on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable.

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

The 2024 NHL Playoffs began on April 20, 2024.

Stanley Cup Final

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final is a best-of-seven series beginning on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Oilers 0

Game 2 -- Panthers 4, Oilers 1

Game 3 -- Panthers 4, Oilers 3

Game 4 -- Oilers 8, Panthers 1

Game 5 -- Oilers at Panthers: Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 6* -- Panthers at Oilers: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 7* -- Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 24, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

*if necessary

Florida leads the series 3-1

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference finals results and scores

The NHL conference finals are a best-of-seven series beginning on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Rangers 0

Game 2: | Rangers 2, Panthers 1

Game 3: | Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

Game 4: | Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Game 5: | Panthers 3, Rangers 2

Game 6: | Panthers 2, Rangers 1

Panthers win series 4-2

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2 OT)

Game 2: | Stars 3, Oilers 1

Game 3: | Stars 5, Oilers 3

Game 4: | Oilers 5, Stars 2

Game 5: | Oilers 3, Stars 1

Game 6: | Oilers 2, Stars 1

Oilers win series 4-2

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second-round results and scores

Below are the scores for the second round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes



Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT2) | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

New York wins 4-2

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1| Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Florida wins 4-2

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6: | Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2 OT) | Recap

Dallas wins the series 4-2

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4| Recap

Game 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Edmonton wins the series 4-3

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: First-round results and scores

Below are the scores for the first round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1| Recap

Game 7: | Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT) | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 7: | Stars 2, Golden Knights 1| Recap

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Canucks 1, Predators 0 | Recap

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap

Who won the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup?

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in five games to win the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup.