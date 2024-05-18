Watch CBS News
Sports

Colorado Avalanche season ends in Game 6 double overtime loss to Dallas Stars

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

The Colorado Avalanche season is over after a 2-1 double overtime loss to the Dallas Stars. It came to a close in a hard fought Game 6 at Ball Arena in Denver.

The game's regulation goals came when Mikko Rantanen scored on an Avalanche power play in the second period and in the third period when Jamie Benn of the Stars scored.

No goals were scored again until Matt Duchene of Dallas scored in the second overtime period.

Rantanen's goal marked the first time Colorado scored the opening goal of the game in the series. It was assisted by Jonathan Drouin and Cale Makar. Makar now has 80 career playoff points in 72 games played. He's the fifth defenseman in NHL history to amass 80 career postseason points in 80 or fewer games, joining Bobby Orr (66 games), Paul Coffey (67), Brian Leetch (70) and Al MacInnis (71).

The Stars now advance to the Western Conference Finals after winning the series 4-2.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 12:23 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.