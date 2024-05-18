Colorado Avalanche season ends in Game 6 double overtime loss to Dallas Stars

The Colorado Avalanche season is over after a 2-1 double overtime loss to the Dallas Stars. It came to a close in a hard fought Game 6 at Ball Arena in Denver.

The game's regulation goals came when Mikko Rantanen scored on an Avalanche power play in the second period and in the third period when Jamie Benn of the Stars scored.

No goals were scored again until Matt Duchene of Dallas scored in the second overtime period.

Rantanen's goal marked the first time Colorado scored the opening goal of the game in the series. It was assisted by Jonathan Drouin and Cale Makar. Makar now has 80 career playoff points in 72 games played. He's the fifth defenseman in NHL history to amass 80 career postseason points in 80 or fewer games, joining Bobby Orr (66 games), Paul Coffey (67), Brian Leetch (70) and Al MacInnis (71).

The Stars now advance to the Western Conference Finals after winning the series 4-2.