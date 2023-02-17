How to watch the NBA All-Star Game this weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This weekend isn't just a long Presidents Day weekend, it's also NBA All-Star Weekend! Tipping off this Friday, the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is shaping up to be a fun-filled event that basketball fans won't want to miss.

This year's All-Star Game will feature a new format wherein all-star team captains will pick the players for their elite teams in the moments before the big game. That means the audience will get to watch LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo build their all-star teams in real time at 7:30 p.m. ET -- just an hour before tip off.

Here's how you can tune in to the 2023 NBA All-Star game, plus all the other All-Star Weekend events.

Watch NBA All-Star Weekend with Sling TV Orange, $20 (reduced from $40) for your first month

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

When is the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

After a jam-packed weekend of All-Star events, the 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Team LeBron and Team Giannis are facing off in Salt Lake City, UT with the goal of boosting two local Utah organizations: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Raise the Future. The NBA's star talent hope to raise nearly $1 million for the organizations this weekend.

2023 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule

Although the All-Star Game is the main event, All-Star Weekend has plenty of basketball action to go around, from lighthearted skills challenges to the Celebrity All-Star Game, check out the 2023 All-Star Weekend schedule below:

Friday, Feb. 17

7 p.m. ET: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET: Jordan Rising Stars (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 18

1 p.m. ET: NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

4 p.m. ET: NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T (NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2)

8 p.m. ET: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 19

3 p.m. ET | NBA G League Next Up Game (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. ET: All-Star Draft Presented by Jordan Brand (TNT)

8:30 p.m. ET: 72nd NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

Various events are also streaming throughout the weekend on the NBA App.

Where to watch all the games during NBA All-Star Weekend 2023?

In 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend will air across ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Not sure how to watch or stream those channels? We've got you covered.

Sling TV

Sling TV

One cost effective way to stream the NBA All-Star Game is with a Sling TV subscription. Right now, there's a special deal -- Sling TV is offering $20 off your first month. (Sling TV normally costs $40 and up per month for plans including live sports.) There's no long-term contract so you can sign up just to stream basketball during All-Star Weekend and cancel after, if you want.

Essentially, at just $20 for the month, Sling TV's Orange tier is the cheapest way to watch the All-Star Game on TNT, plus other All-Star events on ESPN this weekend. New subscribers in the month of February can also enter to win a free LG TV through Sling.

Sling TV also offers NBA TV through its Sports add-on. For $11 extra each month, you can get NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more.

Sling TV Orange, $20 (reduced from $40) for your first month

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

You can also subscribe to DirecTV Stream to watch the NBA All-Star Game, other All-Star Weekend events, because any subscription tier of DirecTV Stream gets you TNT and ESPN.

But for NBA TV, you'll need to subscribe to DirecTV Stream's Choice tier or higher. DirecTV Stream tiers start at $75 per month, but right now eligible subscribers can get $10 off any tier for their first 12 months. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream, $65 per month for your first 12 months

The best TV deals ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, basketball games and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV

We've found another OLED TV option from LG. This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

It's on sale at Amazon now.

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,269 (reduced from $1,500)

65" TCL Roku smart TV

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV



This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.

The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $30

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $50

