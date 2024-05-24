How to watch the Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers NHL Playoffs game tonight: Game 2 livestream options

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Will Cuylle #50 of the New York Rangers checks Dmitry Kulikov #7 of the Florida Panthers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 22, 2024 in New York City. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Rangers face the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the teams' NHL Eastern Conference finals series. The Panthers shut out the Rangers in Game 1, winning 3-0.

Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the Panthers vs. Rangers Game 2 tonight.

How and when to watch Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers NHL Eastern Conference finals Game 2

Game 2 of the Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers NHL Playoffs series will be played on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The game will air on ESPN and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Game 2 without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ESPN, or if you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the playoffs. Below are the platforms on which you can watch the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable.

If you don't have cable and you want to watch the NHL Playoffs, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream playoff games is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch hockey in the postseason, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording today's championship game.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ with Showtime are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream the NHL Playoffs



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can today's game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more. To watch the NHL Playoffs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NHL hockey, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Panthers vs. Rangers game live for free

You can watch this year's playoffs with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

The 2024 NHL Playoffs began on April 20, 2024.

Conference finals schedule

The NHL conference finals are a best-of-seven series beginning on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Rangers 0

Game 2: | Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ABC

Game 4: | Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN

*Game 5: | Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

*Game 6: | Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ABC

*Game 7: | Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Thursday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT

Game 2: | Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT

Game 3: | Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TNT

*Game 5: | Friday, May 31, TBD | at DAL | TV: TNT

*Game 6: | Sunday, June 2, TBD | at EDM | TV: TNT

*Game 7: | Tuesday, June 4, TBD | at DAL | TV: TNT

Second round schedule

Below are the scores for the second round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes



Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT2) | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

New York wins 4-2

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1| Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Florida wins 4-2

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6: | Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2 OT) | Recap

Dallas wins the series 4-2

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4| Recap

Game 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Edmonton wins the series 4-3

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: First round results and scores

Below are the scores for the first round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1| Recap

Game 7: | Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT) | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 7: | Stars 2, Golden Knights 1| Recap

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Canucks 1, Predators 0 | Recap

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Final is currently scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024. That date could change based on the duration of the Stanley Cup Conference finals.