How to watch today's Creighton vs. Tennessee men's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game: Livestream options, more
The No. 3 Creighton Bluejays face the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers today for a March Madness Sweet 16 showdown that puts the winner one game closer to the Final Four. Despite a shared 51 appearances in the NCAA tournament, neither team has ever punched a ticket to the men's Final Four. Today is the day each team hopes to end that drought.
The Creighton vs. Tennessee game promises to be one of the biggest battles of this year's Sweet 16 round. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch or stream this exciting matchup.
When is March Madness 2024?
The 2024 NCAA men's college basketball tournament is being played from March 19, 2024 through April 8, 2024.
How to watch the Creighton vs. Tennessee game
The Creighton vs. Tennessee game will be played Friday, March 28, 2024 at 10:09 p.m. ET (7:09 p.m. PT). The game will broadcast live on TBS and TruTV and stream on the platforms featured below.
How to watch the Creighton vs. Tennessee game without cable
If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include the channels carrying March Madness this year, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.
Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: The one way to stream every March Madness game
You can watch March Madness 2024, including both the men's and women's tournaments, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including CBS, ESPN, TNT, TBS, ABC and TruTV, and includes the ESPN+ streaming service, so you'll be able to watch every game of both tournaments. The women's Final Four will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every March Madness game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.
Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.
Save $40 on Sling TV: The most cost-effective way to stream March Madness 2024
If you don't have cable TV that includes TBS and TruTV one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the March Madness tournament this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and also includes the NFL Network and ESPN with its Orange + Blue tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.
Sling TV is currently offering a prepaid deal where you can get four months of the Orange tier for $120, a discount of $40. The Orange tier is also available for $40 per month -- you can cancel anytime. To watch both men's and women's games, except those airing on CBS, subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier for $60 per month.
Note: Because some men's March Madness 2024 will be broadcast on CBS, you won't be able to watch all the men's March Madness 2024 games with a Sling TV subscription. If you're looking to stream the entire men's tournament, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.
Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:
- There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT and TBS and ABC. (where available).
- You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games next season at the lowest price.
- All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.
Men's NCAA tournament full schedule
If you're looking for more March Madness Sweet 16 games, and looking ahead to the national championship game, below are the winners, losers and upcoming schedule for the men's tournament. All times Eastern.
Men's March Madness Sweet 16: Thursday, March 28
Below are matchups, game times and networks that aired each game being played on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
- (1) Connecticut vs. (5) San Diego State, 7:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV
- (2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois, 10 p.m. | TBS/truTV
- (1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama, 9:30 p.m. | CBS
Men's March Madness Sweet 16: Friday, March 29
Below are matchups, game times and networks airing each game being played on Friday, March 29, 2024.
- (2) Marquette vs. (11) North Carolina State, 7:09 p.m. | CBS
- (1) Houston vs. (4) Duke, 9:30 p.m. | CBS
- (1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga, 7:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV
- (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton, 10 p.m. | TBS/truTV
March Madness 2024: Elite 8 games schedule
The Elite 8 games will be played from Saturday, March 30, 2024 through Sunday, March 31, 2024.
March Madness 2024: Final Four games schedule
The Final Four will be played on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The games will be played at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ.
March Madness 2024: NCAA Tournament Championship Game
The NCAA Tournament Championship Game will be played on Monday, April 8, 2024. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ at 9:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.
Completed March Madness rounds: Dates and scores
The First Four games were played from March 19 through March 20, 2024. All games were played at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, OH.
First Four winners: March 19, 2024
Below are the men's First Four matchups and scores for Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Tuesday, March 19 (First Four)
- (16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard (Wagner, 71-68)
- (10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia (Colorado State, 67-42)
First Four winners: March 20, 2024
Below are the men's First Four matchups and scores for Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
Wednesday, March 20 (First Four)
- (16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State (Grambling, 88-81)
- (10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State (Colorado, 60-53)
March Madness 2024: First round
The NCAA March Madness Round of 64 began on Thursday, March 21, 2024 with the Mississippi State vs. Michigan State game and ended on Friday, March 22, 2024.
March Madness first round: Thursday, March 21 game times and network
Below are the March Madness first round matchups, winners, scores and networks that aired each men's March Madness game on Thursday, March 21, 2024. All times Eastern.
- (8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS (Michigan, 69-51)
- (6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV (Duquense, 71-67)
- (3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT (Creighton 77-60)
- (2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State | 2 p.m. | TBS (Arizona, 85-65)
- (1) North Carolina vs. (16) Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS (North Carolina, 90-62)
- (3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV (Illinois, 85-69)
- (6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT (Oregon, 87-73)
- (7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS (Dayton, 63-60)
- (7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State | 6:50 p.m. | TNT (Texas, 56-44)
- (3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS (Oakland, 80-76)
- (5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS (Gonzaga, 86-65)
- (2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV (Iowa State, 82-65)
- (2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's | 9:20 p.m. | TNT (Tennessee, 83-49)
- (6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS (NC State, 80-67)
- (4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS (Kansas, 93-89)
- (7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV (Washington State, 66-61)
March Madness first round: Friday, March 22 game times and network
Below are the game times, matchups, scores and networks that aired each first-round men's March Madness game on Friday, March 22, 2024. All times Eastern.
- (8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS (Northwestern, 77-65)
- (3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV (Baylor, 92-67)
- (5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT (San Diego State, 69-65)
- (2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS (Marquette, 87-69)
- (1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS (UConn, 91-52)
- (6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV (Clemson, 77-56)
- (4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT (Yale, 78-76)
- (7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado | 4:30 p.m. | TBS (Colorado, 102, 100)
- (8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT (Texas, 98-83)
- (4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS (Duke, 64-47)
- (1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling/Montana State | 7:25 p.m. | TBS (Purdue, 78-50)
- (4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV (Alabama, 109-96)
- (1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT (Houston, 86-46)
- (5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS (James Madison, 72-61)
- (8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS (Utah State, 88-72)
- (5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV (Grand Canyon, 75-66)
March Madness 2024: Second round
The NCAA March Madness Round of 32 began on Saturday, March 23, 2024 and ended on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
March Madness second round: Saturday, March 23
Below are the March Madness second round matchups, winners and scores for games played on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
- (2) Arizona vs. (7) Dayton (Arizona, 78-68)
- (5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas (Gonzaga, 89-68)
- (1) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State (North Carolina, 85-69)
- (2) Iowa State vs. (7) Washington State (Iowa State, 67-56)
- (11) NC State vs. (14) Oakland (NC State, 79-73)
- (2) Tennessee vs. (7) Texas (Tennessee, 62-58)
- (3) Illinois vs. (11) Duquesne (Illinois, 89-63)
- (3) Creighton vs. (11) Oregon (2OT) (Creighton, 86-73 2OT)
March Madness second round: Sunday, March 24
Below are the March Madness second round matchups, winners and scores for games played on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
- (2) Marquette vs. (10) Colorado (Marquette, 81-77)
- (1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State (Purdue, 106-67)
- (4) Duke vs. (12) James Madison (Duke, 93-55)
- (6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor (Clemson, 72-64)
- (4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon (Alabama, 72-61)
- (1) UConn vs. (9) Northwestern (UConn, 75-58)
- (1) Houston vs. (9) Texas A&M (OT) (Houston, 100-95 OT)
- (5) San Diego State vs. (13) Yale (San Diego State, 85-57)