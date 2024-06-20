How to watch the 2024 Travelers Championship today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates after making par on the 18th green to win the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. Getty Images

The PGA Tour hits the links in Connecticut this week for the 2024 Travelers Championship. Rory McIlroy may be sitting this one out, but golf's elite including Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele will be there. Keep reading to find out how to watch every round of the 2024 Travelers Championship, and how you can watch for free without cable.

CBS Essentials, CBS and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount. CBS is one of the broadcast homes of the 2024 PGA Championship.

2024 Travelers Championship Facts: Location, Purse and defending champion

Tournament: 2024 Travelers Championship

Location: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, June 20-23

Purse: $20 million (winner earns $3.6 million)

Defending champion: Keegan Bradley

2024 Travelers Championship: When and how to watch each round

The 2024 Travelers Championship will be broadcast on CBS and Golf Channel. Paramount+ with Showtime will stream CBS' coverage live. Golf Channel's coverage will stream on Peacock, SlingTV and the platforms featured below. ESPN+ will offer exclusive early morning and featured group coverage of the event.

Below, find the times and networks covering each day's events. All times Eastern.

Thursday, June 20: 1-3 p.m. Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday, June 21: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, June 22: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, June 23: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

How to watch the 2024 Travelers Championship without cable

You can still tune in if you're watching the PGA Championship without cable. It's easy (and via some providers, free).

CBS will host afternoon, weekend coverage of the 2024 Travelers Championship, which means Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream CBS-aired PGA golf live.

The streamer offers access to all PGA golf locally and nationally televised on CBS on its Paramount + with Showtime tier. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS" and NFL games airing on CBS next season

A subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime is $12 per month. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial. (You won't be able to stream PGA golf live with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.)

Live Paramount+ content, including live sports, is available to stream on Amazon Prime via a Paramount+ with Showtime on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports docs, including "Kelce," which documents Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ with Showtime. Tap the button below to start your trial and start streaming now for free. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to Paramount+ Essential is $6 per month, while the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $12 per month. (You'll need a subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime to watch the Travelers Tournament live).

You can also catch PGA golf on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the 2024 Travelers Championship and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, the NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just this weekend's tournament -- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Travelers Championship without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to PGA Tour golf, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes Golf Channel, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream PGA golf is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to the PGA golf airing on Golf Channel, plus top-tier sports channels like NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan + Sports Extra (to access Golf Channel). Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That Orange + Blue tier normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You'll pay $15 per month for Sling's Sports Extra. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like the Travelers Championship or next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local ESPN, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (25 in total) via Sling TV's $15 per month Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch the 2024 Travelers Championship and many other top-tier sports, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Golf Channel and CBS. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every PGA event on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL games next season, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

In addition to PGA Tour events like the 2024 Travelers Championship, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC, and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

If you only want to watch the 2024 Travelers Championship, a seven-day free trial of Fubo TV will be a less expensive option.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

Stream exclusive morning and featured group coverage all four days of the 2024 Travelers Championship on ESPN+, which offers exclusive live sports, original shows, and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more.

You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such as the PS5. It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month

Here's a sampling of what's on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Select WNBA games, including some of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever games

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters

Watch the 2024 Travelers Championship live on CBS with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch PGA Golf on CBS with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable