How to watch Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Spring Training debut today: Livestream options, starting time

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stretches during workouts at Camelback Ranch on February 14, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

It's Ohtani time in Major League Baseball as Shohei Ohtani makes his Los Angeles Dodgers spring training debut against the Chicago White Sox today. The two-way former Los Angeles Angels star is still recovering from elbow surgery and won't pitch this season, but will take the field today as a designated hitter, his first appearance in Dodger Blue.

Ohtani joins Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, rounding out one of the most exciting rosters in Major League Baseball. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers spring training debut.

How and when to watch Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers spring training debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday Feb. 27, 2024 at 3:05 p.m. ET (12:05 p.m. PT). Ohtani's spring training debut will be played at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, AZ.

Ohtani's first Cactus League appearance will broadcast live on Spectrum Sports Net in Southern California, ESPN Chicago in the Chicago area and nationally on the MLB Network. It will stream live nationally on MLB.TV, a paid service.

How to watch Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers spring training debut without cable

Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers debut is one of the most anticipated events of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. But watching the game if you're out of the Chicago or Southern California area, or if you don't have a cable subscription, requires some detective work. We've taken the effort out of finding the game for you. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

You can catch today's game on Fubo Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to the game via MLB Network. Fubo packages also include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's game, all without a cable subscription.

Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

To watch the White Sox vs. Dodgers game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Major League Baseball, Fubo offers NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but right now the platform is offering $20 off your first month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 186 channels, including NFL Network.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add MLB.TV to their Prime membership and stream today's game, and every out-of-market MLB game of the season, with the Prime Video MLB.TV add-on. The MLB.TV add-on features out-of-market teams only, but today's spring training exposition is included in MLB.TV's offering across the country.

To subscribe to MLB.TV through Prime Video, tap the button below to add MLB.TV to your Prime subscription. You'll pay $30 per month after your seven-day free trial ends.

You can also watch today's game through the ESPN+ MLB.TV bundle. ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may also purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

MLB.TV through ESPN+ is $35 per month. You can cancel anytime. You must be an ESPN+ subscriber to add MLB. TV. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $10 per month.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+: