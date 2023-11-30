How to watch tonight's Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL game on TNF: Livestream options, kickoff time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks stretches prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field on November 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are coming in hot to Week 13 of the NFL season as they face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football (TNF). The Cowboys won their last three and plan to keep the victories coming. The Seahawks lost their last two, but don't count them out. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is healthy again, which could smell trouble for the Cowboys scoring their fourth-straight win.

Keep reading for how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys game, one of our favorite matchups of the week.

How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys game

The Week 13 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys will be played Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime, and will broadcast over the air to local Seattle and Dallas TV affiliates.

How to watch tonight's Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys game without cable

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football. This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) before kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

To watch TNF, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member (or stand-alone Prime Video subscriber). You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. After, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for all Thursday Night Football games and more streaming content, members-only deals on holiday favorites for Christmas gifting, free two-day shipping and access to special shopping events such as Amazon Prime Day.

Watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 13 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 13 schedule is below. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 3

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs. LA Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 4

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following this season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images

The season of Taylor Swift: Pop princess Taylor Swift's very public romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made being a WAG (wives and girlfriends of athletes) cool again. Not since supermodel Gisele Bündchen first starting dating former husband Tom Brady has an athlete's partner garnered so much attention. But with Olympian Simone Biles in the stands (her husband Jonathan Owens plays for the Green Bay Packers) and Bills QB Josh Allen dating Pitch Perfect actress Hailee Steinfeld, what's happening in the stands this season is getting as much as attention as the game on the field. Swift's Eras Tour has finished its 2023 dates and Swift is rumored to be hanging out in Kansas City for the next few weeks, which means fans can expect to see a lot more of Taylor high-fiving Brittney Mahomes and hanging with Mama Kelce in the stands at Arrowhead.

Is this the Cowboys year? If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan, every year is "the" year (the one where the team goes all the way to the Super Bowl), but this year the 8-3 Cowboys actually have a shot. At the end of the 2022 season, quarterback Dak Prescott promised to throw less turnovers (he led the league with 15). As of today's writing, Dak managed his interceptions to just six. With superstars like Brandin Cooks and Micah Parsons on the field, the Cowboys have never looked better. They're two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East with the toughest part of their season ahead. The Cowboys likely won't knock the 10-1 Eagles off their perch, but are on track to secure the top Wild Card spot and a ticket to the postseason.

Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years has been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different with Jackson scoring 574 rushing yards, the top for QBs in the NFL. Over halfway through the 2023 NFL, Lamar is poised to have the best season of his career. The Ravens are 9-3 coming into Week 13 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or Eagles, but they're establishing themselves a Super Bowl contender and Lamar is already make a case to turn those chants into reality.

