How to watch today's New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game: Livestream options, more

Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass during the third quarter in the game the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The New England Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight for an epic Thursday Night Football showdown. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is still sidelined with an ankle injury, hoping to return by the 2023 NFL season regular-season close against the Baltimore Ravens. Until then, expect to see Mitchell Trubisky stepping in for Pickett.

Want to watch tonight's TNF action between the Pats and Steelers? Here's how to catch the game.

How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game

The Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will be played Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) and streams exclusively on Amazon Prime.

New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game streams on Amazon Prime Video

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) before kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial. After the trial period, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually). An Amazon Prime membership gets you access to all Thursday Night Football games, free two-day shipping (sometimes faster!) and exclusive deals for Prime members on Amazon Prime Day.

Watch the New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on your phone with NFL+



If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

You can rewatch games you missed on NFL+.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 14 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 14 schedule is below, all times are Eastern. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Dec. 7

New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 11

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following this season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NFL Person of the Year: As 2023 comes to a close, it's clear that Taylor Swift isn't just the 2023 woman of the year, she's the 2023 person of the year. Forbes and Time Magazine agree, naming the pop princess their 2023 Person of the Year. With the accolade comes one of Swift's most in-depth interviews to date, in which she gives insight into her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she began dating long before attending her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. The takeaway for football fans and Taylor Swift fans is that Swift and Kelce appear to be more than a fleeting romance. Fans should expect to see Swift in the stands at Arrowhead (and on the road) for the foreseeable future. Clearly, the biggest story of the 2023 NFL season wasn't Aaron Rodgers' move to New York or Brock Purdy's dominance, but Swift herself --the NFL Person of the Year is clearly Swift herself.

Is this the Cowboys year? If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan, every year is "the" year (the one where the team goes all the way to the Super Bowl), but this year the 9-3 Cowboys actually have a shot. At the end of the 2022 season, quarterback Dak Prescott promised to throw less turnovers (he led the league with 15). As of today's writing, Dak managed his interceptions to just six. With superstars like Brandin Cooks and Micah Parsons on the field, the Cowboys have never looked better. They're one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East with the toughest part of their season ahead. The Cowboys seemed unlikely to knock the 10-2 Eagles off their perch, but a win this weekend changes everything.

Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years has been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different with Jackson scoring 574 rushing yards, the top for QBs in the NFL. Over halfway through the 2023 NFL, Lamar is poised to have the best season of his career. The Ravens are 9-3 coming into Week 14 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or Eagles, but they're establishing themselves a Super Bowl contender and Lamar is already make a case to turn those chants into reality.

