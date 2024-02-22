How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA game: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers joke around with one another during their game at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NBA is back after the All-Star break and another epic NBA All-Star Weekend. The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers today. The Warriors currently hold the No. 10 spot in the West, while the Lakers sit just above at No. 9.

Now in the second half of the NBA season, every game matters and playoff contention is on the line. Teammates during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, LeBron James and Steph Curry are back from the break -- this time as foes trying to propel their own team to victory. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch today's LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Western Conference showdown.

How to watch the Lakers vs. Warriors game

Today's Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game will be played on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). The game will broadcast nationally on TNT.

How to watch the Lakers vs. Warriors game without cable

While many cable subscriptions include TNT, you can still catch today's game if your cable subscription doesn't carry TNT, or if you don't have a cable subscription at all.

You can catch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game live on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to local and nationally aired NBA games, not to mention almost every NFL game next season. Packages include your local ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates, TNT, ESPN, NBC, the NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just tonight's game, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA games, Fubo offers college football, NFL, NCAA March Madness, MLB, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air with Fubo Lookback.

The Pro tier includes 186 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet

If you have don't have cable TV that includes TNT, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Lakers vs. Warriors game is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to nationally aired NBA games, the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

If you're looking to catch every NBA game this season, including out-of-market NBA games, Sling TV has a special NBA Prepay Bundle offer. You can prepay for three months of the NBA League Pass basketball streaming service, and get all the channels in the Orange tier, for $135. That works out to $45 per month. (One month of Orange + NBA League Pass regularly costs $55, so this combo plan is the best value.)

NBA League Pass is available as a $15 per month a la carte offering, though you'll pay just $10 for your first month. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + NBA League Pass:

With Sling TV Orange + NBA League Pass, you'll get access to all the NBA games you want to watch (minus local blackout games), plus network programs airing on NBC, ABC, Fox and more. It's the most cost-effective way to watch out-of-market NBA games and local network programming.

NBA League Pass: Watch the Lakers vs. Warriors game free on demand

If you want to catch the Lakers vs. Warriors game, NBA League Pass gives you the most access to the most NBA games this season. (There are some blackout games, which means certain local games and all nationally broadcast games will be available three hours after the live broadcast.)

With the NBA League Pass, you can watch out-of-market NBA games live and on-demand, plus get round the clock NBA TV coverage. With an upgraded NBA League Pass Premium subscription, you get everything included in the NBA League Pass, plus you'll be able to stream live and on-demand games on up to three different devices at a time, plus get access to the in-arena stream for the game of your choice. All subscription tiers include access to live radio broadcasts of all NBA games.

NBA League Pass is currently priced at $15 per month. NBA League Pass Premium costs $23 per month. NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial.

You can watch the game with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both TNT and ABC, so you'll be able to catch nationally televised NBA games and your local games, while still being able to watch local network programming. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every local and nationally televised NBA game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch NFL games next season.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

Can I watch the NBA on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, you won't be able to watch the 2024 NBA season with an ESPN+ subscription. ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

Key dates for the 2023-24 NBA season



Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on February 7, 2024 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Here are all the important dates for basketball fans to remember, leading up to the NBA Finals in June.