Sling TV deal: How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game live and save 50%

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Sling TV.

Cavan Images via Getty Images

NBA All-Star Week is here. While the NBA All Stars West and All Stars East are gearing up to compete, it's already clear that the real winners this weekend will be the fans, who have an exciting and fun slate of NBA competitions to look forward to. There's a celebrity game that features C.J. Stroud and Jennifer Hudson. There's a three-point competition between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu. And, of course, there's the crown jewel of the weekend, the NBA All-Star Game, captained by Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

If you want to watch all the NBA All-Star action -- and why wouldn't you? -- we have some great news. Live TV streaming service Sling TV is offering a 50% off deal for basketball fans ahead of the game. You can sign up to stream just this game (plus future live games broadcast on TNT, ESPN and your local ABC affiliate), or add-on the discounted Sling TV NBA League Pass and enjoy live out-of-market games all season long.

We're breaking down all the Sling TV deals ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game so you can score just as big as the All-Stars this weekend. Read on to learn how to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star game, or tap the button below to sign up for Sling TV and stream the game there.

When and where is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled for February 16-18, 2024. It will be held in Indianapolis, IN.

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

What channel will air the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will broadcast live on TNT and stream on Sling TV.

Sling TV deal: Watch the NBA All-Star Game without cable and save big

If your cable subscription doesn't include TNT, or if you don't have a cable subscription at all, Sling TV is offering deep discounts on its various programming tiers that now include the NBA All-Star Game.

The most cost-effective way to stream the 2024 NBA All-Star game this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to 32 channels with its Orange, including TNT and ESPN. But what really sets Sling TV apart is its NBA League Pass offering that gives you special access to watch every out-of-market NBA game live.

Sling TV has a special NBA Prepay Bundle offer for those interested in NBA League Pass: You can prepay for three months of the NBA League Pass basketball streaming service, and get all the channels in the Orange tier, for $135. That works out to $45 per month. (One month of Orange + NBA League Pass regularly costs $55, so this combo plan is the best value.)

NBA League Pass is available as a $15 per month a la carte offering, though you'll pay just $10 for your first month. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of the Sling TV NBA Prepay Bundle:

There are 32 channels to watch in total with Sling TV Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

It includes a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass, which streams out-of-market NBA games.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage, perfect for recording all the biggest games of the season.

If you don't want to prepay for three months of NBA coverage, but still want to stream the 2024 NBA All-Star Game without cable, you can sign up for Sling TV Orange and save 50% on your first month of service. You'll get nationally televised NBA games, including the 2024 All-Star Game, 50 hours of DVR storage, plus access to live games broadcast on your local ABC affiliate (where available).

Sling TV Orange normally costs $40 per month, but with this deal, you can get your first month for $20.

What is NBA All-Star Weekend?

NBA All-Star Weekend is jam-packed full of events and competitions leading up to the All-Star Game on Sunday. On Friday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET, the All-Star Celebrity Game will be played. Airing on ESPN, the event will feature celebrities C.J. Stroud, Lil Wayne, Jennifer Hudson, A'ja Wilson and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

On Saturday, February 17, All-Star Saturday Night features fan-favorite events like the Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu in the 3-Point Challenge and the always popular Slam Dunk Contest.

The weekend will be capped off by the seventy-third NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET, pitting the best players of the Western Conference against the best of the Eastern Conference. That game will air on TNT.

Who is playing in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

Each All-Star team captain is the athlete who received the most fan votes in his conference. This year, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as captain for the East and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will serve as captain for the West.

The 10 starters, which consist of two guards and three front court players per conference, were chosen by a combination of fans (50% of the vote), current players (25%) and the media (25%). A total of 12 players are selected from each conference.

This year's starters are:

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks *

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers^

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Western Conference

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers *

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

* team captain

^ injured, will not play

What is the format for the NBA All-Star Game?

This year, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game returns to its classic format with four 12-minute quarters of play. In past years, NBA All-Star games used an usual scoring system where teams played to a target score (determined by adding 24 to the highest team total at the end of the third quarter) with no time limit in the fourth quarter.

Teams will continue to compete for the best score in each quarter to win a charitable donation to the organization of their choosing.

Key dates for the 2023-2024 NBA season

With the 2024 NBA playoffs on the horizon, the best part of the NBA season is yet to come. The good news: You can stream all the best NBA games this season, including the NBA Finals, on Sling TV.

Here are all the important dates for basketball fans to remember, leading up to the NBA Finals in June.