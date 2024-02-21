How to watch today's Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake 2024 MLS season opener: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2024 Major League soccer season starts today, which means soccer fans will get a chance to see their favorite players on the pitch, including Inter Miami FC star Lionel Messi.

While some 2024 Major League Soccer games will air on Fox and FS1, other games will stream exclusively on Apple TV. Keep reading to find out how to watch today's 2024 MLS season opener game between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake.

How to watch today's Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake MLS season opener game

The 2024 MLS season starts Feb. 21, 2024 with the Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake game. It kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 pm PT). The game will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass.

Where to stream today's Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake MLS season opener game: Apple TV MLS Season Pass

Available in more than 100 countries, Apple TV's MLS Season Pass is a streaming service featuring "every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup1 all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts," according to Apple. It's the only place to watch today's soccer game.

MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

Top features of MLS Season Pass:

Stream every Lionel Messi game and every MLS game and club.

MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app during the MLS season, or as a separate add-on.

Stream MLS Season Pass on an Apple device iOS 16.2 or later, or on eligible smart TVs and streaming devices.

In addition to being a viewing hub for MLS games and League Cup games, MLS Season Pass app is also home to hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games.

More ways to watch MLS soccer in 2024

The 2024 MLS season is on. In the U.S., Fox Sports will air 34 games -- including 15 MLS matches on Fox and 19 matches on FS1. You can stream network TV-aired MLS games on one of the live TV streaming platforms featured below.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every network-aired MLS game of the 2024 season, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching MLS soccer games on Fubo and also get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fubo starts at $80/month for the Pro tier (includes 186 channels). For more details on Fubo, check out review, "Is Fubo TV worth it?"

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 186 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to the Ultimate tier for NFL RedZone.)

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS.

In addition to NFL football, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

If you have don't have cable TV that includes Fox and FS1, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live MLS soccer games this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and also includes the NFL Network and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch live sports, including network-aired MLS games, the NFL, the NBA and MLB, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every MLS game airing on Fox and FS1 live with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch MLS soccer in 2024 with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch network-aired MLS soccer games this season on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 300-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 18-foot digital coax cable.