How and where to watch today's Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl game

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, CA. The 49ers defeated the Lions 34-31. Michael Zagaris / Getty Images

For the second time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Today's matchup between Christian McCaffrey's Niners and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs is almost sure to go down in the history books as one of the best championship games.

If you want to catch today's game, there are a few ways to do it, with or without a cable TV subscription. To help you make sense of all your Super Bowl LVIII live streaming options, we've put together this guide with all the ways you can watch today's game. Best of all, with some of these streamers, you can watch today's Super Bowl for free.

When is the 2024 Super Bowl? Who's playing?



Super Bowl LVIII will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

What network is the 2024 Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl 2024 will air live on CBS. A family-friendly version of Super Bowl, hosted by SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star, will air on Nickelodeon. You can stream both versions of Super Bowl LVIII live on Paramount+.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable for free

If you've cut the cord with your cable company, or your cable subscription doesn't include CBS or Nickelodeon, you can still watch the 2024 Super Bowl via a streaming platform's free trial.

You can stream Super Bowl LVIII and the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show today through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. You can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games (with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription) as well. All tiers of Paramount+ offer shows such as "1923," "Survivor" and "NCIS" on demand.

The streamer offers a one-week free trial and allows you to cancel anytime. Sign up today, watch the 2024 Super Bowl and you'll still have a few days left to watch Paramount+ content and decide if you want to keep your subscription or cancel. You won't be charged until your seven-day free trial ends.

After the free trial period ends, a subscription to Paramount+ Essential is $5.99 per month. Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for just $11.99 per month.

Get Paramount+ for free as part of Walmart+ and watch the 2024 Super Bowl

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essential tier (catch all live NFL games airing on CBS and Super Bowl LVIII). Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service, a $72 value.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

The Super Bowl is is available to stream on Amazon Prime via a Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports docs, including "Kelce," which documents Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's (assumed) last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+. Tap the button below to start your trial and watch today's game for free. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to Paramount+ Essential is $5.99 per month, while the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $11.99 per month.

You can watch the 2024 Super Bowl for free today on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox ("NFL on Fox"), NBC ("Sunday Night Football"), ABC and ESPN ("Monday Night Football"), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Super Bowl, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, Fubo offers college football, NCAA March Madness, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 188 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS.

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can also watch the 2024 Super Bowl with an HDTV antenna. An HDTV antenna pulls in your local CBS affiliate (plus other networks, such as ABC, NBC, Fox and PBS, where available) without requiring a monthly fee.

One of the bestselling HDTV antennas on Amazon is the Gesobyte amplified digital TV antenna. It boasts a range of up 250 miles, with a short-range mode for when you're within 35 miles of the broadcast tower. The antenna can be hung on a window or a wall, though it may take some experimentation to find the best location for your home.

The 4.3-star-rated antenna comes with a 18-foot coaxial cable so you can connect it to your TV. Get it at Amazon for $30.

What is the Nickelodeon 2024 Super Bowl broadcast?

For the first time in history, the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats. In addition to the CBS 2024 Super Bowl broadcast, the game will be simulcast on Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon's family-friendly version of Super Bowl LVIII will feature virtual-reality graphics and Nick characters in the game broadcast. The kid-themed Super Bowl LVIII broadcast comes on the heels of "Nickmas", the NFL's Christmas Day broadcast on Nickelodeon during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game.

You may not see Taylor Swift on the Nickelodeon Super Bowl 2024 broadcast, but fans can expect to see SpongeBob SquarePants at the game. You'll be able to watch the Nickelodeon Super Bowl LVIII live feed with either Paramount+ or Fubo.

Super Bowl Sunday timeline

Whether you watch the game on Paramount+ or Fubo or your local cable TV provider, you'll be able to catch all the Super Bowl 2024 coverage, not just the big game. Keep reading to learn how and when to see Usher, Reba McEntire and Post Malone perform.

Super Bowl 2024 pregame coverage: CBS Sports will host seven hours of pre-game coverage on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

11:30 a.m. ET , "NFL Slimetime": hosts Nate Burelson and Young Dylan preview the game with NFL highlights, picks and interviews.

, "NFL Slimetime": hosts Nate Burelson and Young Dylan preview the game with NFL highlights, picks and interviews. 12:00 p.m. ET , "Road to the Super Bowl": NFL Films' annual sports doc takes a look back at the 2023-2024 NFL season. The one-hour film features more than 125 NFL players' and coaches' mic'd up moments leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

, "Road to the Super Bowl": NFL Films' annual sports doc takes a look back at the 2023-2024 NFL season. The one-hour film features more than 125 NFL players' and coaches' mic'd up moments leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. 1:00 p.m. ET , "You are Looking Live!": The story of "The NFL Today" takes a look back on 50 years of NFL studio coverage, including interviews with surviving original cast members Brent Musburger and Jayne Kennedy, as well as current TV personalities.

, "You are Looking Live!": The story of "The NFL Today" takes a look back on 50 years of NFL studio coverage, including interviews with surviving original cast members Brent Musburger and Jayne Kennedy, as well as current TV personalities. 2:00 p.m. ET, "The NFL Today": Live from the Bellagio Hotel and Allegiant Stadium, fans will be treated to four hours of pregame coverage leading up to kickoff. Host James Brown will be joined by analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt, and lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Matt Ryan and Jason McCourty will provide additional commentary, along with Kyle Brandt and more.

Super Bowl 2024 kickoff and game schedule: Starting at 6:30 p.m., the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs, with musical performances by Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day just before kickoff.

6:10 p.m. ET (approximately): Live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful", followed by the national anthem sung by Reba McEntire. Singer Andra Day will also perform hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Actor Shaheem Sanchez will sign Day's song as well as perform the ASL version of Usher's halftime performance.

Live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful", followed by the national anthem sung by Reba McEntire. Singer Andra Day will also perform hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Actor Shaheem Sanchez will sign Day's song as well as perform the ASL version of Usher's halftime performance. 6:30 p.m. ET, Super Bowl LVIII begins: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are scheduled to call the game, with reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely and rules analyst Gene Steratore. Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo call the Network's SAP coverage in Spanish.

8:00 p.m ET (approximately): Music sensation Usher will take the stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

2024 Super Bowl postgame coverage: When the game is over, the action continues with CBS' postgame coverage, including the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the winners.