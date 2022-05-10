CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Enda Bowe/Hulu

Sally Rooney fans, rejoice! Hulu's limited-series adaptation of the Irish author's acclaimed debut novel is almost here. The creative minds behind the critically acclaimed "Normal People," Hulu's 2020 limited-series take on another Rooney title, reunited to bring "Conversations With Friends" to the small screen. Keep reading to find out how to watch "Conversations With Friends."

Set in Dublin, "Conversations With Friends" is about a college student (played by Alison Oliver) and her former girlfriend and current best friend (played by Sasha Lane) who come into the orbit of a married couple. Complications ensue! Joe Alwyn ("The Favourite") and Jemima Kirke ("Girls") co-star in this new Hulu original series.

Enda Bowe/Hulu

When does 'Conversations With Friends' come out?

"Conversations With Friends" premieres Sunday, May 15, 2022. The entire series is dropping on that date, so feel free to binge away.

Where to watch 'Conversations With Friends'?

In the United States, "Conversations With Friends" will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Enda Bowe/Hulu

How to stream 'Conversations With Friends'

As you've probably figured out by now, you're going to need Hulu. But which Hulu? Hulu's basic, ad-supported plan costs $7 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $13 monthly. Another option is Hulu + Live TV. It includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, plus live-TV cable channels, such as Fox News, MSNBC and CNN. Prices for Hulu+ Live TV start at $70 a month. For an extra $6, you can get the Hulu+ Live TV, plus the ad-free version of Hulu. If you're a new user, you can try any tier of the platform free for 30 days. This means you can binge "Conversations With Friends" risk-free.

Is 'Conversations With Friends' a sequel to 'Normal People?'

While the two limited series are based on works by the same author, and both concern undergrads in Ireland, the storylines and characters of "Normal People" and "Conversations With Friends" do not overlap.

"Obviously [it] is a cousin of 'Normal People' in a way, but it's also quite different." Ed Guiney, who served as an executive producer on both projects, told the Hollywood Reporter.

At least Sally Rooney fans will have this sort-of crossover to enjoy: "Conversations With Friends'' features a new song by Phoebe Bridgers, the singer-songwriter who's been romantically linked to "Normal People" star Paul Mescal.

How many episodes of 'Conversations With Friends' are there?

"Conversations With Friends" tells its story in 12 episodes. All dozen eps are debuting on Hulu on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

