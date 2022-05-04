Phoebe Bridgers shares her own abortion story amid Supreme Court draft controversy: "Everyone deserves that kind of access"

Reaction at the Supreme Court and on Capitol Hill after leaked draft opinion in abortion case

The leak of a draft opinion that appears to show the Supreme Court's intention to overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked emotional reactions on both sides of the abortion debate, with many sharing the impact such a decision would have on them. On Tuesday, singer Phoebe Bridgers shared her own story.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," Bridgers wrote on her Instagram story. "I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill."

Medication abortion, otherwise known as the abortion pill, is usually given during the first trimester of pregnancy, according to Planned Parenthood.

"It was easy," Bridgers continued. "Everyone deserves that kind of access."

At the end of her message, the singer included a list of abortion fund groups where people can donate to.

Singer Phoebe Bridgers shared her abortion story on her Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. Instagram/Phoebe Bridgers

In October – the time when Bridgers said she had an abortion – she released a cover of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" on Bandcamp. All the proceeds from that song, she said, were donated to Texas Abortion Funds.

"This one's for Greg Abbott," she said upon the release.

The Supreme Court's leaked opinion that was first published by Politico on Monday appears to show the court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established the right to an abortion. It would also overturn Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 case that reaffirmed states can't outlaw abortion before fetuses could survive outside of the womb, usually considered to be between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The draft shows that it was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote that Roe was "egregiously wrong from the start."

"We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today's decision overruling Roe and Casey. And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision," the draft opinion states. "...We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives."