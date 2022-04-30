10 of the best cooking shows to stream right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're hankering for a new cooking show to watch, we've got you covered. Between Gordon Ramsay's newest culinary competition to "Is It Cake?" and other fun, food-related game shows, there are many binge-worthy cooking shows to add to your watch list.

The top products in this article:

"The Julia Child Challenge," now streaming on Discovery+

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

Roku Streaming Stick+, $43

Here are 10 great cooking shows to stream right now, plus where to find them.

'Next Level Chef'

Fox

Gordon Ramsay headlines this Fox show that sees a wide range of culinary enthusiasts, from line cooks to social media-famous home chefs, compete for a shot at becoming a a food-world superstar -- and claiming $250,000.

The catch? Contestants compete on a three-level stage where each level is equipped with a different kitchen -- and different kitchen tools. The first season of "Next Level Chef" concluded on Fox in March, and every episode is now available to stream on Hulu. More is to come: Fox has renewed the show for a second season.

"Next Level Chef," now streaming on Hulu

Watch "Next Level Chef" free with ads on Tubi

'The Julia Child Challenge'

The Food Network

"The Julia Child Challenge" finds fans of the late French-cuisine legend competing to master her cooking basics, recreate one of her original recipes and create their own Julia Child-inspired dish. On top of being a competition, the show is a celebration of Child's body of work. The winner of "The Julia Child Challenge" gets to follow in Child's footsteps, and study for three months at Paris' Le Cordon Bleu -- all expenses paid, of course!

"The Julia Child Challenge," now streaming on Discovery+

'Is It Cake?'

Courtesy of Netflix

"Saturday Night Live" star Mikey Day hosts this wacky baking competition where contestants with a very particular set of skills compete to see who can convince a panel of celebrity judges that their baked goods are everyday objects. "Is It Cake?" is inspired by a popular meme, and the series' lighthearted and fun tone reflects that. On every episode, one winner takes home $10,000, with the show's top three finalists ultimately competing for a $50,000 grand prize in the season finale.

"Is It Cake?" now streaming on Netflix

'MasterChef'

Fox

This no-gimmick reality show takes its contestants through round after round of grueling culinary challenges for the title of "MasterChef" -- and a $250,000 grand prize.

Fox recently announced that the upcoming season of "MasterChef" would be the show's first all-star season. It'll feature former contestants, and even a few "MasterChef Junior" alums. Season 12 of "MasterChef," starring judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez and Joe Bastianich, premieres May 25 on Fox; new episodes will be available to stream the day after their live-TV premiere on Hulu.

"MasterChef" season 12, streaming May 26 on Hulu

'MasterChef Junior'

Fox

The premise of this show? "MasterChef," but make it kid-friendly! "MasterChef Junior" features incredibly talented young chefs between the ages of 8 and 13. The kids compete in a series of challenges for $100,000 -- and the title of "MasterChef Junior." The eighth and latest season of "MasterChef Junior" is currently airing on Fox; episodes are available to stream on Hulu the day after they're broadcast on live TV.

"MasterChef Junior," now streaming on Hulu

'Rat in the Kitchen'

TBS

Hosted by stand-up comedian Natasha Leggero and world-renowned chef Ludo Lefebvre, "Rat in the Kitchen" pits its culinary competitors against one another with a twist: Someone in the kitchen is a saboteur! The so-called rat is trying to steal the show's prize money. It's a "culinary whodunnit" (as the Washington Post put it) with some delicious -- and disgusting -- twists. "Rat in the Kitchen" has new episodes airing weekly on TBS. Don't have cable? No problem. You can watch it on TBS via a live-TV streamer, like Hulu+ Live TV.

"Rat in the Kitchen," now streaming on Hulu + Live TV

'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown'

CNN

Part cooking show, part travel series, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" ran for 12 adventure-filled seasons, from 2013 until the titular chef's death in 2018. It is often hailed as Anthony Bourdain's best show, and is still widely regarded as one of the best cooking shows of all time. Every episode of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

"Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," now streaming on HBO Max

'The Great British Baking Show'

Netflix

Twelve amateur bakers compete to claim the title of "Greatest British Baker" in this beloved show. Under the kind, but watchful eyes of the judges, contestants bake cakes, breads, pastries and extravagantly themed desserts. You can stream every season of "The Great British Baking Show," plus the franchise's multiple holiday specials, on Netflix.

"The Great British Baking Show," now streaming on Netflix

'Hell's Kitchen'

Fox

In the long-running "Hell's Kitchen," 18 aspiring chefs brave Gordon Ramsay's explosive criticism, and compete for a chance to become head chef at a restaurant of Ramsay's choosing. You can stream 18 seasons of "Hell's Kitchen" on Peacock, or catch episodes airing 24/7 on Pluto TV's "Hell's Kitchen" channel.

Essentials and Pluto TV are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

"Hell's Kitchen," now streaming on Peacock

Watch "Hell's Kitchen" free with ads on Pluto TV

'Selena + Chef'

HBO Max

On "Selena + Chef," "Only Murders in the Building" star and singer Selena Gomez invites you into her kitchen, along with a professional chef. In each episode, Gomez and her guest (always a different chef) tackle a culinary category together, and discuss tips on how to dodge disasters in the kitchen. You can stream all three seasons of "Selena + Chef" on HBO Max.

"Selena + Chef," now streaming on HBO Max

