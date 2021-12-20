Staff picks: The 14 best Christmas gifts we're giving this year

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

At CBS Essentials, we are constantly shopping online to find the best product recommendations and prices. So when it comes to finding gifts for our own friends and family for Hanukkah and Christmas, we have a high bar to clear.

To help you with your own shopping this Christmas, the CBS Essentials staff has shared some of its favorite gift picks this holiday season. The identities of the gifters are being kept a secret so we don't spoil any surprises on Christmas morning, but as for the presents themselves? Those Christmas secrets are being exposed right here.

Want to know what gifts we're the most excited to give this holiday season? Find the best Christmas gifts we, the CBS Essentials staff, are giving this year below. From an eye-catching eyeshadow palette to a pizza oven to a Lego building kit, there's something for everyone on your list ahead.

Huda Beauty Rose Quartz eyeshadow palette

Sephora

The first gift on our list: Huda Beauty's latest eyeshadow palette, inspired by the rose quartz crystal, brings the wow factor with 18 shades in five textures -- one of which is a gorgeous, pearly gloss.

Huda Beauty Rose Quartz eyeshadow palette, $67

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug²



Best Buy

"Everyone in my family is a slow, but chronic, coffee drinker, so these mugs will keep us from having to reheat our morning coffee every 20 minutes," says one anonymous gifter of the luxurious and useful Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug², sold in four colors.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug², $130

Ugg women's Scuffette shearling mule slippers

Who doesn't love a cozy pair of slippers? The Ugg women's Scuffette shearling mule slippers are luxe enough to feel like an indulgent gift, the giver explains, and can even be worn outside. Find them in a range of colors.

Ugg women's Scuffette shearling mule slippers, $90

ABC What Can She Be? by Sugar Snap Studio

Amazon

Little ones may get tired or grow out of their toys, but they do keep re-reading their favorite books. This board book will help its young recipient learn the alphabet while being reminded that she can be anything she wants to be.

ABC What Can She Be? by Sugar Snap Studio, $15

Ooni Koda 12 gas-powered pizza oven

Ooni

Restaurant-quality pizza for the loved one who prefers cooking outside (including pizza, of course)? Why not, with this gas-powered splurge gift by Ooni?

Ooni Koda 12 gas-powered pizza oven, $399

Guts: A Graphic Novel by Raina Telgemeier



Amazon

Author and artist Raina Telgemeier's true-story graphic novels are recommended reading for all tweens, its giver explains. "Guts" tackles topics related to growing up and facing fears.

Guts: A Graphic Novel by Raina Telgemeier, $15

The Omsom bundle

Omsom

This bundle from an Asian-owned, women-owned brand includes 12 meal starters that can make anywhere from 24-36 meals. The packets include sauces, aromatics and seasonings you need to make Korean spicy bulgogi, Vietnamese lemongrass BBQ and more flavor-packed dishes.

The Omsom bundle, $55

Echo Dot

Amazon

Once somebody in your household unit gets an Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa, then nobody (and no room) wants to be left out.

Echo Dot 3rd gen, $20 (reduced from $40)

Lego Nintendo entertainment system building kit

Amazon

This highly involved Lego build -- it's a 2,646-piece set -- is filled with lots of fun secrets and Super Mario Bros. Easter eggs.

Lego Nintendo entertainment system building kit, $230

Jellycat Bashful Marty Moose stuffed animal

Amazon

This moose stuffed animal for any little one (or adult, for that matter) is just as sweet in person. His uber-soft fur and floppy, rag doll-like construction make him extra huggable. Recommended for all ages.

Jellycat Bashful Marty Moose stuffed animal, $25

MindKoo wireless headphones

Amazon

These Bluetooth, cat-ear-shaped headphones are being gifted to a teenager... and to someone older, too. The lights blink and change to seven different colors in time with the music's rhythm.

MindKoo wireless headphones, $40

Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Volt Knockout Battle Set

Amazon

Have a holiday battle with this set that includes two right/left-spin launchers and two spinning tops. This kid-requested battle set for ages 8 and up will keep them busy for hours this holiday season.

Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Volt Knockout Battle Set, $26 (reduced from $37)

Apple AirTags

Amazon

Apple AirTags, which help you keep track items in the Find My app, make for great stocking stuffers for family members who seem to always misplace -- well, everything. To take the gift up a notch, its giver is also including leather key rings in a few colors, so the recipient can mix and match with different purses.

Apple AirTag, $29

Apple AirTag leather key ring, $32 (reduced from $35)

