Last minute Christmas gift ideas available on Amazon Prime

Your gifts can still arrive in time thanks to Amazon Prime.

So you've waited until the last minute to finish your Christmas shopping. Luckily, Amazon Prime can help with that. The paid subscription program sends the perfect gift to your doorstep as soon as the next day. If you feel pressed by the FedEx, UPS and USPS Christmas shipping deadlines, Amazon is a great place to go for last-minute gifts -- the company delivers many orders itself.

Amazon's Christmas gift selection includes the season's hottest tech, including the Apple AirPods and Bose Sport earbuds. There are stylish apparel options as well from many of the nation's top brands, including Ugg. Plus you'll find plenty of the Christmas season's hottest toys at Amazon at a good price: Amazon is currently offering $20 off select toy purchases of $100 or more. And, of course, an Amazon gift card makes for an easy, well-received gift that you can always buy at the literal last minute.

Ahead you'll find last-minute gift ideas available on Amazon Prime for men, women and children. All these last-minute gifts will arrive in time for Christmas if you're a Prime member.

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get $10 back

Amazon

Here's a really sweet deal for gift-card shoppers: You'll get a $10 credit to your Amazon account when you spend $50 on an Amazon gift card now. (This deal is limited to first-time gift-card buyers only, and you need to be signed in to your Amazon account to view it.)

Amazon gift cards: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

AncestryDNA: Genetic ethnicity test

Ancestry

They can find relatives and get an ethnicity estimate with the AncestryDNA test. Plus, they'll receive a three-month World Explorer membership, allowing access to all records on Ancestry, all public family trees and more with this gift.

AncestryDNA: genetic ethnicity test, $99 (reduced from $149)

Ugg men's Neumel boot



Amazon

That special person on your Christmas list can enjoy the comfort of Uggs but the look of a chukka boot with the Ugg Neumel boot. Choose from 17 colors in this 100% leather boot with sheep's wool.

Ugg men's Neumel boot, $120

Sunday Riley Superstars serum and eye cream kit

Amazon

They can try out the Sunday Riley brand with this serum and eye cream gift set that includes the Good Genes, CEO and A+ serums, plus the cult-favorite Auto Correct eye cream.

Sunday Riley Superstars kit (2 oz.), $111 (reduced from $130)

My Squishy Little Dumplings Doe



Amazon

Squeeze Doe's cheeks to see her personality come to life. She has different reactions when you squeeze, shake, toss or hold her upside down. She comes with a flower headband and an eye mask. Choose from three squishable characters, and save $20 now when you buy $100 worth of select items, including My Squishy Little Dumplings. See more products in this promotion here.

My Squishy Little Dumplings Doe, $15

Splendid women's Sweet Dreams thermal pajama set

Amazon

You can't go wrong gifting a cozy pajama set this holiday season, and this option from Splendid has a festive Fair Isle print.

Splendid women's Sweet Dreams thermal pajama set, $48 and up

Apple AirPods Pro: $179

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can score a huge discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro, which make for an impressive stocking stuffer.

Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (reduced from $249)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case, $140 (reduced from $179)

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch: $35

Amazon

This cute, splashproof Little Tikes smartwatch with a built-in interactive robot companion -- named by Amazon as one of the most popular toys of 2021 -- tracks steps, takes photos with its two built-in cameras, and even plays games. It's currently on sale for $35 at Amazon, the best price we've seen this season.

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch, $35 (reduced from $68)

Bose Sport earbuds: $149

Bose via Best Buy

You'll save $30 when you buy Bose Sport earbuds right now. The wireless earbuds are made of soft silicone and come with three tip sizes customize your fit. The Bose Sport earbuds are sweat- and weather-resistant and feature touch controls to adjust volume, pause music and answer calls, all without having to pull out your phone.

Bose Sport earbuds, $149 (regularly $179)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon gives you the professional blowout look without the price tag.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

