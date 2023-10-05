Gutter guards 101: How they work, how much they cost and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall weather has begun to arrive, with rainy days and cooler nights. For some of us, this is great news -- it means we're one step closer to autumn favorites like cozy sweaters, scary movies, and early Amazon Prime Big Deal sales. But if you're a homeowner, it's not all fun and crunchy leaves: Winterizing your home also means cleaning out those gutters.

If you're fed up with routine gutter maintenance -- cleaning out debris, realigning your gutters, checking for water damage -- the list goes on -- it may be time to invest in gutter guards.

"Gutter guards basically act as a filtration system for your gutters by preventing leaves, twigs, and other debris from clogging the gutters," says Nathan Garrett, a real estate agent and owner of Garretts Real Estate Group in Kentucky.

Sure, gutter guards keep your gutters clear of debris, but how exactly do they work? We're breaking down how different types of gutter guards work, as well as how much they're likely to cost. Read on to figure out if gutter guards are right for you.

Gutter guards: How do they work?

"Without gutter guards, leaves, debris and nests can build up in the gutters and will usually gather at the outlet for the downspout, which will clog the hole, and stop drainage," says Matthew Dowd, owner and operator of two Florida locations for The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "All of this will lead to more debris build-up and possible serious damage to the gutter system and the surface they are hung on."

Gutter guards are an effective method of keeping your gutters clear of debris. They also help to cut down on year-round gutter maintenance. Some DIY guards are easily installed on your own and sit atop (or within) your gutters to keep out debris. Others are more involved and require professional installation; this typically comes with an at-home inspection as well. Some gutter guard companies offer additional services, such as gutter cleaning and long-term guarantees.

Breaking down costs of gutter guards by type

"Different types of gutters and guards may require different measurements and processes for proper installation," says Mike Reedy, roofing expert, professional gutter installer, and owner of Quality Build Exteriors. "For DIY jobs, I would refer to the manufacturer's specifications for their products."

Gutter guards come in several shapes and sizes. Some more expensive options may be better suited for filtering the smallest bits of debris while others offer a low-maintenance, more budget-friendly way to keep your gutters clean. This means total costs could range from $200 (for DIY guards) to $4,000 or more for professionally installed systems.

See the most common types of gutter guards available below. Prices are given per foot and based on average cost breakdown (for DIY guards) and estimates for a one-story, 2,000-square foot house.

Type Avg. Costs Description Micro-mesh gutter guards $4-9 At the top of the list is micro-mesh guards. These steel screens are usually the most effective when it comes to filtering out debris, plus they're highly durable (and typically corrosion resistant). Foam gutter guards $2-$3.50 One low-cost DIY gutter guard is the foam guard, which is exactly what it sounds like. These inserts sit atop your gutters to filter medium- to large-sized bits of debris. If you're simply trying to cut down gutter cleaning from twice a year (or more) to just once, these budget-friendly gutter guards will likely suffice. Brush gutter guards $3-$4.50 Another DIY gutter guard option, brush guards are a step above foam inserts. These are, effectively, large pipe cleaners that sit in your gutters to catch debris. The big downside is that debris still needs to be cleaned out at least once a year (by you). Reverse-curve gutter guards $6.50-$15.50 An effective alternative to other professionally installed gutter guards, reverse-curve gutter guards are also known as gutter helmets (or surface-tension gutter guards). These guards are installed directly onto the struts holding your gutters in place -- and therefore require installation by trained technicians. The unique "reverse-curve" design redirects water via surface tension, leaving debris to slide onto the ground. Screen gutter guards $1-$3 Available in plastic or metal, this is another DIY gutter guard. It might be the lowest-maintenance -- you simply position them above your existing gutter system -- but the simple design isn't terribly effective at filtering out smaller bits of debris. Plus, the plastic screens can damage or warp over time.

*Labor costs, which can be anywhere from $1 to $10 in added costs per foot, don't apply if you're installing gutter guards yourself, so they were not included with foam, brush, or screen gutter guards.

The difference between DIY and professionally installed gutter guards

When researching gutter guards, you'll notice that everything falls into two categories: professionally installed gutter guards, which typically require an inspection by a qualified technician, and DIY gutter guards. Depending on things like size of your home, your budget, and your feelings toward DIY projects in general, a case can be made for either method.

"DIY might be suitable if you are comfortable working at heights and consider yourself to have basic handyman skills," Garrett says. "Brush or foam guards are typically easier to install."

If you have the skill and patience to go the DIY route -- as well as a power drill and extension ladder -- you can save a good amount of money by avoid professional installation. Many DIY products have costs that break down to less than $10 per linear foot -- our top DIY pick, for example, Raptor Gutter Guard, costs less than $5 per linear foot.

While DIY gutter guards can save you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, there are a few tradeoffs. Professionally installed gutter guards are typically more effective, made of better materials like such as stainless steel, and are likely to last you longer.

While there are several great DIY gutter guards out there that are well worth the money (surprise, we listed our favorite below), if you need something more long-term, than it may be time to call the pros.

Our picks for best gutter guards of 2023

From DIY to professionally installed gutter guards, here is the rundown of our favorites for 2023 (and beyond):

Best overall: LeafFilter

LeafFilter Top DIY pick: Raptor

Raptor Best for heavy rainfall: Gutter Helmet

Gutter Helmet Best option with a lifetime warranty: HomeCraft

Protect your gutters and simplify gutter maintenance with one of these gutter guards from installers like LeafFilter and HomeCraft, as well as our pick for the best DIY gutter guard.

Our pick for all-around best : LeafFilter Gutter Protection

LeafFilter Gutter Protection

The best gutter guards will have a micro-mesh design to prevent small- to medium-sized bits of dirt and debris from clogging your gutters. Our biggest recommendation for these types of gutter guards is LeafFilter Gutter Protection.

LeafFilter gutter guards made it to the top of our list thanks to an effective design, easy installation process, and a wide service area that covers most of the continental United States.

This gutter guard comes with a patented 275-micron micro-mesh screen of stainless steel, which will help to prevent rust or corrosion. The fine mesh of these guards should keep out debris as small as shingle grit, according to LeafFilter.

Prices are not listed online and instead vary based on your home size and location. To get started, simply reach out to LeafFilter to schedule a free home inspection and quote. After a technician assess several home factors (condition of your gutters, roof slope, whether your home is one or two story, etc.), you can finalize a price and schedule installation. A rep told CBS Essentials that base installation prices can start around $2,500, but that can rise to over $10,000 if you also need a new gutter system installed.

Pros

Stainless-steel micro-mesh design can be very effective at filtering out leaves, dirt, and other debris.

Available to homes nationwide with the exception of Alaska, Hawaii, and Vermont.

Services can include professional installation of new gutters if your gutter system needs to be overhauled before adding gutter guards.

Cons

No prices listed online. You need to schedule a consultation for your own custom estimate.

Professional installation costs are much higher than what you'd pay for DIY gutter guards.

Best DIY : Raptor Micro-Mesh Gutter Guard

Raptor Gutter Guard

If you want something quick and easy -- and would prefer not to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars for professional installation -- than this DIY Raptor gutter guard is for you.

Like LeafFilter guards, the Raptor gutter guard comes with a micro-mesh design that can keep out the smallest bits of debris, from leaves and pine needles to shingle grit.

Advertised as super durable thanks to a patented V-bend shape, these gutter guards are easy to install. Thankfully, they are also easy to remove, clean, and replace, making gutter maintenance easier than ever before.

Without those hefty installation fees, this DIY gutter guard option is very budget-friendly. Available through Amazon, Raptor gutter guards come in two sizes: standard ($125) for 5-inch gutters or super ($150) for six-inch gutters. Both packages come with 48 feet of product, which you can cut to fit your own gutter system. If you're on the fence about Raptor gutter guards, you can order a sample pack for $9 (comes with 10 feet each of standard and super sizes for reference).

Pros

Durable design that's great at filtering out gutter debris.

Easily installed, removed, and cleaned as needed.

DIY prices are much more budget friendly than professionally installed gutter guards.

Cons

May need to be cut to fit your gutters, which some reviewers claim is a difficult task.

Installation and maintenance can be a chore If your gutters are held in place by K-style brackets instead of more traditional hidden hangers.

Best for heavy rainfall : Gutter Helmet

Gutter Helmet

If you need something a little different from other gutter guards, the Gutter Helmet's reverse-curve design might be what your home is missing. Instead of catching debris, where it could potentially build up atop your gutters, this guard uses surface tension to let water flow into your gutters while keeping out debris.

One good reason to go with a reverse-curve gutter guard over a traditional leaf filter setup is that the curved design is better suited for preventing the buildup of dirt and other items.

This single-piece gutter guard is protected against corrosion or peeling thanks to a patented PermaLife coating.

Total cost for installation can vary depending on the size of your home and condition of your gutters. After poring over customer reviews and reaching out for a general estimate, we can estimate that a one-story house is likely to cost between $10 and 20 per linear foot, or $2,000 to $4,000 in total.

Pros

Company backed by more than 30 years in business.

Straightforward reverse-curve design is more reliable than many DIY gutter guards.

Can withstand up to 20 inches of rain per hour, making this an ideal pick if you live in an area that deals with heavy rainfall.

Can cover existing gutter systems, so no worrying about added costs for gutter repair/replacement services.

Cons

Heavy downpours may reduce effectiveness for this gutter guard.

Gutter helmets may need to be installed beneath your roof shingles, which could risk nulling your roof warranty.

Lifetime transferrable warranty : HomeCraft Gutter Protection

HomeCraft

Another high quality, professionally installed gutter guard is this system by HomeCraft. This gutter guard has all the features you'd expect from a reputable installer: stainless-steel micro-mesh screens, services that can also cover the repair of your old gutter system, and a lifetime, transferrable warranty.

This warranty is said to protect your home from future blockages. It is also easily transferable to a new homeowner should you move. Unfortunately, HomeCraft doesn't list the warranty's full terms and conditions online, which means you'll need to schedule a free inspection and estimate first.

HomeCraft services homes in certain cities across 10 US states: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Prices are not listed online and vary from one home to the next, but homeowners can expect total installation costs to start at around $800.

Pros

Marine-grade micro-mesh design is exceptional at filtering out small debris.

Compatible with metal roofs.

Offers a lifetime transferrable warranty -- perfect if you plan to move in the near or far future.

Cons

No price estimates listed online. Quotes place average installation costs at anywhere between $800 and $4,000, so you'll need to schedule an inspection for a better idea of how much you might have to pay for HomeCraft gutter guards.

Some less-than-stellar customer reviews point to aggressive sales tactics and spotty communication following installation. HomeCraft currently holds a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

How to know if gutter guards are right for your home

Winterizing your home can be a challenge, especially if you have gutters to tend to. A beacon for leaves, twigs, pine needles and more, your gutters need to be cleaned regularly to prevent buildup that could lead to water leaks or structural damage. If you suspect you've missed a year or two of cleaning your gutters, that could be a sign it's time to upgrade to gutter guards.

"As a real estate agent, I have seen a lot of homes where they do not have gutter guards and the homeowner has not cleaned their gutters in a long time," Garrett says. "[This] can lead to water overflow during heavy rain, causing water to spill over the sides of the gutter and [flood] the soil around your foundation. Over a long period of time, this can lead to erosion, possible foundation damage, and also [a flooded basement]."

Aside from neglect that could lead to more problems down the road, some other signs you would benefit from a gutter guard include:

Gutters that are visibly warped, bent, or sagging under the weight of debris.

Corrosion or rust on your gutters, which could indicate trapped moisture in or around your roof.



Mold or mildew on your home's outer walls, which could indicate a gutter blockage.

Pests and critters have taken up residence in your gutters. If you see signs of insects, birds, or squirrels, first call a pest control company

How we ranked the best gutter guard companies for 2023



Choosing the right gutter guard for home is important, which is why we took a number of factors into consideration when ranking the best of the best. These included:

Type and material: Since there's no one-size-fits-all option with gutter guards, we looked at the top picks for aluminum, stainless steel, plastic, foam, and mesh guards.

Since there's no one-size-fits-all option with gutter guards, we looked at the top picks for aluminum, stainless steel, plastic, foam, and mesh guards. Professional installation: All of our picks for top gutter guard providers offer reliable installation services. The one exception would be DIY gutter guards, where the joys of installation fall on your shoulders.

All of our picks for top gutter guard providers offer reliable installation services. The one exception would be DIY gutter guards, where the joys of installation fall on your shoulders. Warranty: The best gutter guards offer warranties that last 20 years or longer. We prioritized companies that offer additional security for your gutter guards like transferrable lifetime warranties.

The best gutter guards offer warranties that last 20 years or longer. We prioritized companies that offer additional security for your gutter guards like transferrable lifetime warranties. Customer reviews: We stuck with companies that boast a majority of positive reviews from happy homeowners.



