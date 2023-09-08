Hand with glove removing autumn leaves from gutter during day Getty Images

After an especially taxing spring and summer marked by extreme weather, a peaceful autumn -- which may come with an especially long season of pastel colors, according to experts -- is just what we need. It's also the perfect time to start winterizing your property.

After all, those colorful leaves have to fall somewhere. One likely place is your home's gutter system. Gutters redirect rainwater to the edges of your roof and then into vertical sections (called downspouts). If you live in a dry climate or your home sits at the top of a hill, you may not give too much thought about your gutters beyond the occasional gutter cleaning.

When leaves, pine needles, shingle grit, and other debris get caught in your gutters, that can be a recipe for damage to the home. Rainwater can build up on the roof, damaging roof shingles, and even seep into your home. Clogged gutters can also become warped or damaged, risking further damage to your home's structure.

One solution to this problem is gutter guards. By installing guards on your existing gutters professionally or on your own (there are some good DIY gutter guards out there), you can help prevent debris buildup and make routine cleaning a quick and painless job.

"A properly installed gutter guard system will allow water to pass through and drain out as needed while keeping the debris on top of the gutters," Matthew Dowd told CBS Essentials. Dowd is the owner and operator of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters location serving the Jupiter-Palm Beach area in Florida. "This keeps your downspout outlets free and clear to drain and allows the leaves and debris to dry on the top of the guard and get blown off by a gust of wind."

So before you start looking at Halloween lawn decorations, consider the important stuff, like fortifying your home with one of the best gutter guards of 2023.

All gutter guards work to keep small and large debris out of your gutters, but there are a few options to choose from depending on your preferences.

There are screen-style gutter guards made of perforated metal or plastic; mesh gutter guards that filter out small to medium-sized debris; and micro-mesh gutter guards (made of finely woven mesh screens). There are also reverse-curve gutter guards (aka surface tension guards), which redirect water around a plastic or aluminum hood and let gravity take care of debris. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, DIY options like brush gutter guards and foam gutter guards are also on the table.

Since there are pros and cons to each type (as well as plenty of brands to compare in each category), we picked the best gutter guards for each below. Take a look.

Cost estimates are either given in full or broken down per linear foot. To help paint a picture of what costs might look like for each gutter guard company, we sought estimates for a one-story, 2,000-square foot house with 200 linear feet of gutters. Larger homes or those with two floors are likely to come with higher installation costs.

Best micro mesh: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

LeafFilter Gutter Protection logo LeafFilter Gutter Protection





When asked about which gutter guards are the most effective at keeping your gutters free of debris, real estate agent and owner of Garretts Real Estate Group Nathan Garrett didn't mince words.

"Micro-mesh guards," says Garrett. "They do a great job [at] preventing the smallest debris from getting into your gutters."

One of Garrett's highest recommendations was LeafFilter. This gutter company stands tall above the competition thanks to some long-term benefits that come tacked onto its service package.

LeafFilter offers homeowners gutter protection via a patented 275-micron micro-mesh design that filters out the smallest debris. While these gutter guards won't completely eliminate the need for gutter maintenance, they can greatly reduce the level of debris buildup you'll have to deal with. The company stands behind the claim that its stainless steel guards are resistant to rust and corrosion as well.

Adding on to the fact that these guards are built to last is LeafFilter's lifetime warranty coverage. This covers repairs (or provides a refund) in the event that clogged gutters lead to water overflow and home damage. LeafFilter doesn't list price estimates on its site, so we reached out to get an idea of what the average homeowner can expect. After a free home inspection and consultation, these gutter guards typically start at $10 per linear foot -- average prices for a small one-story home can range between $2,000 and $4,000.

These costs can seem a bit steep, but keep in mind that professional installation comes with a few extra services: LeafFilter professionals will also remove ineffective guards and clean, align, or replace your gutters as needed. Depending on the state of your home's gutter system, these services can more than make up for high costs. By the way, any quote you receive is good for one whole year.

Pros Cons Stainless steel micro-mesh guards that effectively filters out gutter debris No pricing information listed online Available across the United States and Canada, with the exception of US states Alaska, Hawaii, and Vermont Installation costs are likely to be much higher than DIY gutter guards Transferrable lifetime warranty



Why we recommend LeafFilter Gutter Protection: Widely available and backed by a generous lifetime warranty, LeafFilter is our most highly recommended gutter guard product. If you want to install micro-mesh guards, this is the company to call.

Runner up micro-mesh: All American Gutter Protection

If it weren't for limited availability (All American Gutter Protection is available in 18 states), this gutter guard provider might have made our main list. As it stands, All American Gutter Protection has a lot going for it; its gutter guards are a sophisticated micro-mesh design and come backed by a lifetime performance guarantee that promises gutter protection for the life of your home.

There are more than 30 colors to choose from, making this a winner if you're looking for customizable options. Like most of the companies listed here, All American Gutter Protection doesn't list pricing estimates online, so you'll have to call to schedule a free 30-minute inspection. A one-story home was recently quoted at between $2,000 and $3,000, with a final amount depending on said inspection. That's $10 to $15 per linear foot, for those keeping track at home.

Best reverse curve: Gutter Helmet

Gutter Helmet logo Gutter Helmet

The reverse curve design of some gutter guards provides an effective alternative to perforated covers. While the latter works to filter out various debris, the former makes use of surface tension to do something similar.

There are a few reasons to consider a reverse curve design instead of something like a leaf filter setup. This guard type prevents debris from building up in your gutter thanks to a simple nose-forward design that extends past the outer edge of your gutter. It's a single-piece design that's easily installed -- but is more likely to be visible from the street than other guard types.

Gutter Helmet offers an aluminum reverse curve guard option for interested homeowners. The company services homes in more than 40 states across the US and has been in business for more than 30 years, making it a reliable choice when it comes to your gutters.

If you've been skimming this section looking for cost estimates, first off, go back. You missed some important features about this reverse curve gutter guard. Secondly, we called for an estimate: A one-story home was met with installation costs starting at $20 per linear foot, or $4,000 in total. This number can rise depending on things like the size of your home and condition of your existing gutters.

Pros Cons An impressive company track record including over 30 years in business Reverse curve gutter guards may lose effectiveness during heavy rain Simple yet effective design that rivals mesh screens and beats out most DIY options This gutter guard design needs to be inserted under your roof shingles, which may clash with your roof warranty Transferrable lifetime warranty



Why we recommend Gutter Helmet: With it's track record, lifetime warranty, and positive reviews, Gutter Helmet takes the mantle as our top pick for reverse curve gutter guards.

Runner up reverse curve: LeafGuard

A trusted name in the gutter guard industry for 30 years, LeafGuard offers homeowners a unique, one-piece reverse curve guard to keep your gutters free of debris. The sturdy aluminum guard is said to handle more than 30 inches of rain per hour, making it a decent pick for gutter defense in an area prone to heavy rain.

LeafGuard designs each guard according to a customer's home, so you know you're getting a custom-fitted gutter guard with this company. LeafGuard makes itself available in more than 30 states; holds an impressive A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau; and ensures that its purchases come with a transferable lifetime warranty.

The average cost to have your gutters upgraded by LeafGuard is estimated to start at $15 per linear foot, or $3,000 in total. Call today to schedule a free inspection and receive your own quote.

Best DIY: Raptor Gutter Guard

Raptor Gutter Guard logo Raptor Gutter Guard

We here at CBS Essentials understand that sometimes, you just want to get the job done yourself. That's why we made sure to include our pick for the best DIY gutter guard: the Raptor Gutter Guard.

The Raptor Gutter Guard is made of aluminum. The design is micro-mesh, so you can count on better filtration than other guard types. With its patented V-Bend Technology, this mesh guard is marketed as being more durable than the competition.

If your gutters are held in place by hidden hangers, these gutter guards are super easy to fit right over everything. It's worth noting that if you have K-style brackets that connect to the roof, you'll need to manually cut the guard to fit it in place.

Installation is straightforward and thankfully, so is gutter maintenance after the fact. Once in place, these screen gutter guards can be easily removed, cleaned, and replaced.

The big allure here is how much you might be saving on installation costs. This bit of gutter protection is available to buy at Amazon and comes with everything you need to set it up. While some professionally installed guards can cost anywhere between $10 and $30 per linear foot (accounting for any and all installation services), DIY guards are much cheaper. The Raptor Gutter Guard system, for example, has costs that break down to roughly $2.60 per linear foot.

The Raptor Gutter Guard system can fit five or six-inch gutters. The standard size is available for $125 and can cover a five-inch space. For a bit more, you can instead buy the super size ($150) that fits a six-inch gutter. Both options come with 48 feet of gutter guard. If you're interested but not fully committed, you can always start by buying a sample pack for just $8.90 (does not include full length sections).

Pros Cons Surprisingly durable design effectively filters out gutter debris Can be hard to cut for manual fitting Easy to install, remove, clean, and reinstall as needed No pre-drilled holes; now this is DIY Gutter protection at a fraction of the cost of professional-install gutter guards Not a great fit for K-style gutter brackets

Why we recommend Raptor Gutter Guard: This DIY gutter guard is very budget-friendly, easily installed, and is equal parts durable and effective. If you don't mind a bit of elbow grease when it comes to manually installing (and cleaning) your gutter guards, Raptor guards may be the perfect fit for your home.

Runner up DIY: FlexxPoint 30 Year Gutter Cover System

FlexxPoint provides a simple yet effective all-metal guard system that comes with an affordable price tag and range of custom options. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes when shopping this gutter guard to find the perfect addition to your home. Like other DIY gutter guards, the FlexxPoint 30 Year Gutter Cover System is available online and easily installed without help (or high costs) from a team of professional installers.

As the cheapest gutter guard solution on our list, the FlexxPoint 20 Year Gutter Cover System has costs starting at $1.22 per linear foot. You have a choice between 9 size options, ranging from 22 feet ($44) to 5,100 feet ($5,600). Since you're likely not dealing with a small shack or sprawling vista, you're probably looking for between 100 and 200 feet -- shop options for an average-sized home below.

What to look for when choosing the right gutter guard for your home

"There are various types of gutter guards to choose from and all vary on effectiveness," says David Flax, president of Window Genie.

"When selecting a guard, you'll want to consider things like the level of debris in your area and maintenance preference. Foam and brush guards make for easier installation, but may not be as effective in keeping debris when compared to the other types like mesh, micro-mesh and reverse curve. However, those types of guards can be more complicated to install."

If you're going the DIY route, you'll need to measure the length of your gutters. GutterBrush recommends measuring from both the lowest and highest points of the gutter since measurements may differ.

DIY brush guards and leaf guards may be the cheaper option. Foam guards average between $400 and $650 for around 200 linear feet, which is typically enough for the average-sized one-family home. Since installation costs are not a part of the equation here, you can save big-time in the short-term (especially with some professionally installed systems like gutter helmets costing up to $4,000 or more).

On the other hand, gutter maintenance can be much more labor intensive with a DIY solution since you frequently need to dissemble the gutter guards to clean out your gutters. Depending on the size of your home (and your level of comfort with ladders), this could pose a big challenge -- one worth the added costs of professional installation.

How we ranked the best gutter guards of 2023



When comparing gutter guards, we took into consideration a number of things. Some of the most important factors included:

Type and material: Since there's no one-size-fits-all option with gutter guards, we looked at the top picks for aluminum, stainless steel, plastic, foam, and mesh guards.

Since there's no one-size-fits-all option with gutter guards, we looked at the top picks for aluminum, stainless steel, plastic, foam, and mesh guards. Warranty: The best gutter guards offer warranties that last 20 years or longer. We prioritized companies that offer additional security for your gutter guards like transferrable lifetime warranties.

The best gutter guards offer warranties that last 20 years or longer. We prioritized companies that offer additional security for your gutter guards like transferrable lifetime warranties. Professional installation: All of our picks for top gutter guard providers offer reliable installation services. The one exception would be DIY gutter guards, where the joys of installation fall on your shoulders.

All of our picks for top gutter guard providers offer reliable installation services. The one exception would be DIY gutter guards, where the joys of installation fall on your shoulders. Customer reviews: We stuck with companies that boast a majority of positive reviews from happy homeowners.

Read more about how we review products

