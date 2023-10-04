Google Pixel Watch 2 is bigger and better than its predecessor: See what's new
Ready to snag a new smartwatch? One year after the debut of Google's first wearable, the newly-announced Google Pixel Watch 2 is finally on its way to store shelves. Google is aiming for a stronger impression this time, with a new and improved device that will integrate some of Fitbit's best features into the hardware.
You can preorder your own Pixel Watch 2 right now. All devices release on October 12.
What's new in the Google Pixel Watch 2
The new Google Pixel Watch 2 offers some significant upgrades from the previous model. First off, it's constructed from tougher glass and boasts a lighter frame made from recycled aluminum.
It also offers a broader array of health and fitness tools this time around, including enhanced sensors that monitor heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The watch also now has cEDA (Continuous ElectroDermal Activity) and skin temperature sensors to round out its suite of wellness features.
These tools, previously found in Fitbit watches like the Sense 2, are used to measure stress. If a noticeable shift is detected, the watch will prompts you to record your emotions or suggest guided breathing sessions. Of course, it's good for tracking exercise, too. The Pixel Watch 2 offers automatic exercise detection and heart zone coaching to make reaching fitness goals.
