Kim Kardashian to testify in 2016 Paris jewelry theft trial, lawyer says

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will testify in an upcoming trial over an armed robbery of her jewelry in Paris nearly 9 years ago, her U.S. lawyer Michael Rhodes said.

The trial, set to begin on April 28, stems from a gem heist in October 2016 during which Kardashian was held at gunpoint in her luxury Paris apartment by masked men. She was in the French capital at the time for Paris Fashion Week.

The SKIMS founder was gagged, tied up with cables and tape, and placed in her room's bathtub during the robbery. At the time, her representative said Kardashian was "badly shaken but physically unharmed."

The men, who were dressed like police officers, walked away with jewelry worth millions of dollars, including a $4 million diamond ring that was gifted to Kardashian by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West.

While more than a dozen people were arrested in connection with the theft, this trial will focus on six people. They were facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping and membership of a criminal gang.

Among the suspects is Aomar Ait Khedache, known as "Old Omar," and he is thought to be the gang's ringleader.

One of the alleged robbers, Yunice Abbas, dropped a diamond-encrusted cross worth more than $34,000 while fleeing the apartment on a bicycle. It was found by a passer-by a few hours later.

The thieves lost a few more items while on the run. The bulk of the bounty has never been found and is believed to have been sold in Belgium.

The trial is expected to run until May 23 and Kardashian is expected to appear on May 13, according to a provisional schedule.