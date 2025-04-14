Katy Perry sings "What a Wonderful World" during historic all-women spaceflight

Singer Katy Perry, one of the six women who joined Blue Origin's historic flight, sang "What a Wonderful World" during part of the approximately 11-minute journey to the edge of space.

Perry's crew mates had asked if she would sing, suggesting her hits "Roar" or "Firework," but after landing Perry said the moment was not about her or her songs.

"It's about a collective energy in there. It's about us. It's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging and it's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it," Perry said. "This is all for the benefit of Earth."

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King revealed Perry's song choice in a post-flight interview.

"The best part was when we got back in our seats after zero Gs, Katy sang 'What a Wonderful World,'" King said.

Perry also spoke about her daughter, Daisy, who cheered her mother on during the spaceflight.

The pop star said she brought a daisy flower with her.

"Daisies are common flowers but they grow through any condition," Perry said. "They grow through cement. They grow through cracks. They grow through walls. They are resilient. They are powerful. They are strong. They are everywhere. Flowers to me are God's smile, but it's also a reminder of our beautiful Earth and the flowers here."

In addition to Perry and King, journalist and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen were aboard the spaceflight.