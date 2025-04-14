Starbucks changing its dress code for baristas. Here's the new look.

Starbucks to lay off 1,100 employees and cut drinks from its menu

Starbucks on Monday announced a new dress code for its baristas, part of CEO Brian Niccol's efforts to overhaul the coffee giant's image.

The new uniform guidelines are designed to make the company's "iconic green apron" stand out more, and "create a sense of familiarity for our customers" at all Starbucks locations across North America, the company said in the statement.

The new policy will require baristas to wear:

Any solid black short and long-sleeved crewneck, collared or button-up shirts

Any shade of khaki, black or blue denim bottoms

Starbucks said baristas could wear new company-branded t-shirts, with the coffee chain providing two shirts for free to its workers

The new policy will go into effect May 12, the company added.

Starbucks said the new rules will allow it to "deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners."

The dress code shakeup comes as the company works on its "Back to Starbucks" mission, aimed at revitalizing its cafes. After taking on the CEO role in October, Niccol said "there's a shared sense that we have drifted from our core."

Starbucks' sales were flat in 2024 compared with the prior year, as some customers shifted to competitors due to concerns about the chain's prices and long wait times for drinks, among other issues. Niccol's plan to lure customers back include improving customer service and ensuring that Starbucks cafes are "inviting places to linger," among other goals and initiatives.

The new dress code will allow baristas to "focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers," the company said on Monday.