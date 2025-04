Blue Origin's all-female crew talks training, historic spaceflight and inspiring others Blue Origin's all-female crew includes "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, pop star Katy Perry, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn and award-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez. Ahead of their launch, they spoke about their nerves, excitement and the historic spaceflight.