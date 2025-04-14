Deacon killed in shooting at church Easter egg hunt in Mississippi

A Mississippi deacon suffered fatal injuries in a shooting that broke out Saturday during an Easter egg hunt hosted by his church, according to the church and local news reports.

Empowerment Ministries Christian Center, which describes itself as a non-denominational ministry located in the southern Mississippi city of Gulfport, identified the deacon as Eddie Shed, who also served as its head of security. The church said Shed was killed while attempting to intervene in the shooting.

Gunfire erupted from "a domestic dispute gone wrong" at the Easter egg hunt, held in Gulfport's Jack and Florence Goldin Park, CBS News affiliate WLOX reported. Police characterized the argument as a child custody dispute, according to WLOX, and witnesses told the station Shed stepped in to protect children in the vicinity once the shooting started. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, with at least one of them suffering life-threatening injuries, WLOX reported. Police said three people have been detained in connection with the incident, according to the station. Empowerment Ministries Christian Center said the shooting was not carried out by anyone affiliated with the church. CBS News contacted Gulfport Police for more information but did not receive an immediate reply.

Shed has been heralded for his service and valor by Empowerment Ministries Christian Center, whose pastor Gregg Magee said in a social media post that the deacon's actions "ultimately saved others from harm."

"Our beloved Deacon Eddie Shed was taken from us in a senseless act of gun violence," the pastor said. "Deacon Shed was a pillar of strength within our community and a beacon of light and hope. His unwavering faith, kindness, and dedication to serving others have left an indelible mark on all who knew him."

Oﬃcial Statement from Empowerment Ministries Christian Center April 12, 2025 It is with heavy hearts that we, the... Posted by The Empowerment Ministries Christian Center on Saturday, April 12, 2025

Praising Shed in a separate post, the church asked community members to contribute to a GoFundMe campaign created Sunday to support his family, including Shed's wife and three children.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Deacon Eddie Shed, a true hero taken from us too soon. His courage and commitment to our community will never be forgotten. He dedicated his life to serving others, leaving behind a loving family, including his wife Doris and their children," the Empowerment Ministries Christian Center said in the post. "In this challenging time, we are asking for your help to support the Shed family. Every contribution made through our GoFundMe will ease their financial burden and honor Deacon Eddie's incredible legacy of love and service."

The fundraiser had collected roughly $4,700 of its $25,000 goal as of Monday morning.