Katy Perry talks about "collective energy" during historic Blue Origin spaceflight Pop star Katy Perry spoke about her experience on Blue Origin's rocket shortly after she, "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, journalist and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn safely returned to Earth. She talked about bringing a daisy on the flight, singing Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" and the "collective energy" in the capsule.