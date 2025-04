Arson suspect allegedly planned to beat PA Gov. Josh Shapiro with a hammer, police say The suspect tied to a fire at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's official residence could be in court as soon as Wednesday. State authorities say 38-year-old Cody Balmer is currently hospitalized for a medical event "not connected to Sunday's incident." Police say Balmer planned to beat Governor Shapiro with a hammer if he found him. CBS News correspondent Shanelle Kaul has more.