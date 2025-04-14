Aaron Carter faced "tremendous pressure" as a child star, his twin sister Angel says

"The Carters: Hurts to Love You" | Paramount+ Official Trailer

Aaron Carter rose to fame as a child pop star in the late 1990s — a success that came naturally, his twin sister Angel said. But the pressure of stardom took a toll on Aaron's childhood.

"Aaron's rise to success … it just happened so naturally. I mean 'cause Nick was already famous at that time and Aaron was just like this mini version of Nick who's just as talented and just as funny and charming," Angel said in a new Paramount+ documentary, "The Carters: Hurts to Love You." Nick Carter was a member of the boy band Backstreet Boys at the time.

In the two-part documentary, Angel reflected on her brothers' rise to fame and the challenges the family faced in the years following their early successes. Aaron Carter faced legal and financial troubles, and struggled with his mental health and drug addiction leading up to his death in 2022 at age 34.

"Born to be a star"

In the documentary, Angel recalled spending a lot of time on tour with her twin brother and seeing him "shine."

"Aaron just was born to do this. Aaron was born to be a star. He was born to perform," Angel said.

"But I think there was a tremendous amount of pressure put on Aaron throughout his childhood," she added.

The Carters' parents, Jane and Bob Carter, were Aaron's managers at the time. Angel recalled her brother often longed for a break when he was on tour.

"He just wanted to come home and play and be a kid," she said.

The documentary will feature never-before-seen home videos and personal interviews with Angel and Nick Carter.

