Easter baskets are selling out. Here's where to find the best ones

By Leah Groth

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

gettyimages-1303745944.jpg
Pick up an Easter basket in time for April 17. Ana do Amaral/Getty Images

If you haven't picked up that perfect Easter gift for a loved one yet, it's time to get moving. Supply chain issues persist, even two years after the start of the pandemic, making certain items hard to find. We've seen Easter Squishmallows sell out, we've seen Easter Lego sets sell out, and now, we're seeing Easter baskets sell out too.

Top products in this article:

Top Easter basket for adults: Harry & David classic Easter basket, $60

Top budget basket for kids: Cravebox Easter basket, $35

Top Easter basket for kids: Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids Beatrix Potter Easter basket, $160

Top Easter basket for tweens and pre-teens: Gourmet Gift Baskets kid's Easter basket, $80

This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 17. If you haven't shopped for the little (and big!) bunnies in your life, don't wait any longer. 

While curating your own basket can be fun, you can save time and money by ordering an Easter basket, bin or box already filled with items your loved ones will surely love. Here are some of our favorite Easter baskets for kids and adults that are, as of the time of publication, still available for delivery this Easter.

Harry & David personalized Easter gift basket with plush bunny

harry-david-bunny.jpg
Harry & David

Littles will love this curated Easter basket from Harry & David, complete with a customized felt basket, plush Easter sock bunny and sweet treats including Moose Munch popcorn, malt ball mini eggs, an egg-shaped lollipop and a marshmallow treat. 

Harry & David personalized Easter gift basket with plush bunny, $60

$60 at Harry & David

 Shop all Harry & David Easter baskets

Shop now

Harry & David classic Easter basket 

harry-and-david-basket.jpg
Harry & David

Send Easter sweets and treats to adults in the form of Harry & David's classic Easter basket. Pears, Moose Munch popcorn, malt ball mini eggs, a solid chocolate bunny, milk chocolate malt balls and a few signature chocolate truffles stuffed in a woven chipwood basket appeals to even the most discerning. 

Harry & David classic Easter basket, $60

$60 at Harry & David

Cravebox Easter care package 

cravebox.jpg
Cravebox

For just $30, order this Easter care package from Cravebox, filled with 60 individually wrapped snacks and candies, along with a stuffed animal, stickers, an activity book and other toys and activities. Amazon Prime members enjoy free shipping. 

Cravebox Easter care package, $40 

$40 at Amazon

Melissa's baby vegetable basket

baby-veggie-box-9131587c1f95f444.jpg
Melissa's

You don't have to be the Easter Bunny to appreciate fresh, organic baby vegetables. This basket from speciality producer Melissa's Produce is filled with seven pounds of fresh baby veggies, carrots included.

Melissa's baby vegetable basket, $89

check stock now

Cravebox Easter basket

cravebok-basket.jpg
Cravebox

Cravebox also offers an Easter curation in a basket. Choose from a few holiday-appropriate pastel colors, each stuffed with a similar assortment of candy and games. 

Cravebox Easter basket, $35

$35 at Amazon

Let's Make Memories Easter Bunny basket

lets-make-memories-bunny-basket.jpg
Let's Make Memories

This adorable Easter plush basket comes in a bunch of animal options, ranging from the Easter Bunny to a dog and even a shark. Each is stuffed with a plush bunny and candy, and includes free personalization with the recipient's name.

Let's Make Memories Easter Bunny basket, $30

$30 at Amazon

Joyin My First Easter basket

first-easter-basket.jpg
Joyin

Indulge babies with a candy-free Easter basket. Designed for the tiniest of hands, this Easter basket, filled with adorable plush animals and eggs, is designed to please first-time Easter celebrants.

Joyin My First Easter basket, $25

$25 at Amazon

Citarella That's So Sweet Easter box 

citarella.jpg
Citarella

Treat gourmet foodies to a basket filled with sweets from New York gourmet grocer Citarella. Citarella chocolate, gummies, dried fruit and other candies, Tate's cookies, Quadratini vanilla wafers, Bark Thins mint chocolates and Pierre butter cookies fill this Easter box. Order it "extra sweet" for a few added treats. 

Citarella That's So Sweet, $89

$89 at Citarella

Slumberkins unicorn gift basket

slumberkins.jpg
Slumberkins

Gift them an Easter basket with a purpose. This unicorn-themed basket from Slumberkins includes a few adorable stuffed animals, stickers and a book, "Unicorn Let Your Light Shine," promoting self-empowerment.  

Slumberkins unicorn gift basket, $58 (reduced from $75)

$58 at Slumberkins

Dough Project Easter bundle

dough-project.jpg
Dough Project

Put creativity in their hands with this crafty Easter-themed play dough set. It includes green, pink and blue pastel dough, a make-your-own-play-dough mix and a rolling pin. 

Dough Project Easter bundle, $37 (reduced from $41)

$37 at Dough Project

Olive & Cocoa Happy Easter Bunny & Sweets tote

olive-cocoa-bunny.jpg
Olive & Cocoa

This adorable "Happy Easter" tote from Olive & Cocoa includes soft and sweet treats, like a plush bunny and an assortment of cookies, gummy bears and pastel jelly beans. 

Olive & Cocoa Happy Easter Bunny & Sweets tote, $88

$88 at Olive & Cocoa

Olive & Cocoa floppy bunny tote

olive-and-cocoa.jpg
Olive & Cocoa

Another super cute option from Olive & Cocoa? A floppy-eared Easter Bunny felt basket filled with a bunch of gourmet sweet and savory eats. Popcorn, jelly beans, almonds, sour gummies, and swirled lollipops are just a few of the delicacies stuffed in the bunny. 

Olive & Cocoa floppy bunny tote, $98

$98 at Olive & Cocoa

Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids Beatrix Potter Easter basket

beatrix-potter.jpg
Williams Sonoma

Gourmet food purveyor Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids teamed up to create this Beatrix Potter-themed Easter basket. The basket comes with a customizable Beatrix Potter-inspired liner, plush bunny and tons of candy, a lot of it themed after the literary favorite.

Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids Beatrix Potter Easter basket, $160

$160 at Williams Sonoma

Gourmet Gift Baskets "Gags and Games" Easter basket

gags-and-games.jpg
Gourmet Gifts

Perfect for tweens and pre-teens, this goodies and gags-filled galvanized Easter bucket includes everything from whoopie cushions and "doggy poo" to Haribo Goldbears. 

Gourmet Gift Baskets "Gags and Games" Easter basket, $80

$80 at Gourmet Gift Baskets

Build-a-Basket at Build-a-Bear

build-a-bear.jpg
Build-a-Bear

Or if you'd rather put together your own basket after all, Build-a-Basket like this one at Build-a-Bear. Choose a basket, a furry friend, an accessory for the furry friend, a Build-a-Bear mini and fun extras for kids. Pricing depends on which items you pick.

Build-a-Basket at Build-a-Bear

build now

First published on March 14, 2022 / 7:00 AM

