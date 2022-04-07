Easter baskets are selling out. Here's where to find the best ones

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pick up an Easter basket in time for April 17. Ana do Amaral/Getty Images

If you haven't picked up that perfect Easter gift for a loved one yet, it's time to get moving. Supply chain issues persist, even two years after the start of the pandemic, making certain items hard to find. We've seen Easter Squishmallows sell out, we've seen Easter Lego sets sell out, and now, we're seeing Easter baskets sell out too.

This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 17. If you haven't shopped for the little (and big!) bunnies in your life, don't wait any longer.

While curating your own basket can be fun, you can save time and money by ordering an Easter basket, bin or box already filled with items your loved ones will surely love. Here are some of our favorite Easter baskets for kids and adults that are, as of the time of publication, still available for delivery this Easter.

Harry & David personalized Easter gift basket with plush bunny



Harry & David

Littles will love this curated Easter basket from Harry & David, complete with a customized felt basket, plush Easter sock bunny and sweet treats including Moose Munch popcorn, malt ball mini eggs, an egg-shaped lollipop and a marshmallow treat.

Harry & David personalized Easter gift basket with plush bunny, $60

Harry & David classic Easter basket

Harry & David

Send Easter sweets and treats to adults in the form of Harry & David's classic Easter basket. Pears, Moose Munch popcorn, malt ball mini eggs, a solid chocolate bunny, milk chocolate malt balls and a few signature chocolate truffles stuffed in a woven chipwood basket appeals to even the most discerning.

Harry & David classic Easter basket, $60

Cravebox Easter care package

Cravebox

For just $30, order this Easter care package from Cravebox, filled with 60 individually wrapped snacks and candies, along with a stuffed animal, stickers, an activity book and other toys and activities. Amazon Prime members enjoy free shipping.

Cravebox Easter care package, $40

Melissa's baby vegetable basket

You don't have to be the Easter Bunny to appreciate fresh, organic baby vegetables. This basket from speciality producer Melissa's Produce is filled with seven pounds of fresh baby veggies, carrots included.

Melissa's baby vegetable basket, $89

Cravebox Easter basket

Cravebox

Cravebox also offers an Easter curation in a basket. Choose from a few holiday-appropriate pastel colors, each stuffed with a similar assortment of candy and games.

Cravebox Easter basket, $35

Let's Make Memories Easter Bunny basket

Let's Make Memories

This adorable Easter plush basket comes in a bunch of animal options, ranging from the Easter Bunny to a dog and even a shark. Each is stuffed with a plush bunny and candy, and includes free personalization with the recipient's name.

Let's Make Memories Easter Bunny basket, $30

Joyin My First Easter basket

Joyin

Indulge babies with a candy-free Easter basket. Designed for the tiniest of hands, this Easter basket, filled with adorable plush animals and eggs, is designed to please first-time Easter celebrants.

Joyin My First Easter basket, $25

Citarella That's So Sweet Easter box

Citarella

Treat gourmet foodies to a basket filled with sweets from New York gourmet grocer Citarella. Citarella chocolate, gummies, dried fruit and other candies, Tate's cookies, Quadratini vanilla wafers, Bark Thins mint chocolates and Pierre butter cookies fill this Easter box. Order it "extra sweet" for a few added treats.

Citarella That's So Sweet, $89

Slumberkins unicorn gift basket

Slumberkins

Gift them an Easter basket with a purpose. This unicorn-themed basket from Slumberkins includes a few adorable stuffed animals, stickers and a book, "Unicorn Let Your Light Shine," promoting self-empowerment.

Slumberkins unicorn gift basket, $58 (reduced from $75)

Dough Project Easter bundle

Dough Project

Put creativity in their hands with this crafty Easter-themed play dough set. It includes green, pink and blue pastel dough, a make-your-own-play-dough mix and a rolling pin.

Dough Project Easter bundle, $37 (reduced from $41)

Olive & Cocoa Happy Easter Bunny & Sweets tote

Olive & Cocoa

This adorable "Happy Easter" tote from Olive & Cocoa includes soft and sweet treats, like a plush bunny and an assortment of cookies, gummy bears and pastel jelly beans.

Olive & Cocoa Happy Easter Bunny & Sweets tote, $88

Olive & Cocoa floppy bunny tote

Olive & Cocoa

Another super cute option from Olive & Cocoa? A floppy-eared Easter Bunny felt basket filled with a bunch of gourmet sweet and savory eats. Popcorn, jelly beans, almonds, sour gummies, and swirled lollipops are just a few of the delicacies stuffed in the bunny.

Olive & Cocoa floppy bunny tote, $98

Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids Beatrix Potter Easter basket

Williams Sonoma

Gourmet food purveyor Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids teamed up to create this Beatrix Potter-themed Easter basket. The basket comes with a customizable Beatrix Potter-inspired liner, plush bunny and tons of candy, a lot of it themed after the literary favorite.

Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids Beatrix Potter Easter basket, $160

Gourmet Gift Baskets "Gags and Games" Easter basket

Gourmet Gifts

Perfect for tweens and pre-teens, this goodies and gags-filled galvanized Easter bucket includes everything from whoopie cushions and "doggy poo" to Haribo Goldbears.

Gourmet Gift Baskets "Gags and Games" Easter basket, $80

Build-a-Basket at Build-a-Bear

Or if you'd rather put together your own basket after all, Build-a-Basket like this one at Build-a-Bear. Choose a basket, a furry friend, an accessory for the furry friend, a Build-a-Bear mini and fun extras for kids. Pricing depends on which items you pick.

Build-a-Basket at Build-a-Bear

