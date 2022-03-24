Great Easter gift ideas for boys and girls, plus deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Easter gifts big and small will be appreciated on April 17. Meri Meri

A hunt for chocolates and hard boiled eggs is enough to make any Easter feel special, but you may be seeking additional Easter gifts for the kids in your life. Whether you're searching for small Easter basket stuffers or splurgy tech finds they won't be expecting, we have some recommendations to make this Easter just a little bit more memorable.

Top products in this article:

Meri Meri Bunny Basket gift set, $80

Nintendo Switch OLED Model, $350

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

What makes a great Easter gift? We've found some fun options that feature bunnies, of course, such as this 293-piece LEGO Easter Bunny set and a Squishmallows bunny plush. And if you're really looking to wow someone on Easter Sunday, gifting them a Nintendo Switch OLED Model or Apple Watch Series 7 will make this a holiday they'll never forget.

Below, great Easter gift ideas for boys and girls from Amazon, Walmart, Meri Meri and more, including some great sale-priced Easter finds. And be sure to scroll to the very end, where we've shared some of our favorite Easter-basket stuffer ideas. Order now so they'll arrive by April 17.

Easter gift ideas

Surprise the kids in your life with something more than just chocolate with these gifts. And for additional money-saving gift ideas, be sure to check out Amazon's toy sale page, which has plenty of discounted toys for boys and girls.

Lego Easter Bunny building kit

Amazon

There's nothing better to build on Easter than a bunny. This 293-piece Lego set comes with a posable head and ears, and a meadow setting with two customizable Easter eggs.

Lego Easter Bunny building kit, $15

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for approximately $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($300). This gift, with its OLED screen, definitely brings the wow factor.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model, $350

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro have made headlines by fitting active noise cancellation technology, water resistance and more in a compact, better fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all that comes at a steep price -- specifically $250, which is why this deal on Amazon is a big one.

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever one you go with, you'll likely find a nice match with the new Apple Watch bands and watch faces available.

The base model, which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for as low as $346 on Amazon, which is the best price available right now. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $449. Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $346 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $449 (reduced from $499)

Extreme Egg Toss game

The idea behind this family-friendly game is simple: Catch the plush egg when it's thrown to you. But catch it softly, otherwise it'll egg-splode (with sound effects and egg puns). Includes three AAA batteries.

Extreme Egg Toss game, $20

LOL Surprise dolls

Amazon

There's no bad time to gift an LOL Surprise doll, but these trendy toys work especially well as Easter gifts -- they easily fit in Easter baskets. Best Buy currently has a number of LOL Surprise dolls on sale this week, as does Amazon. The best LOL Surprise deals at Amazon include:

LOL Surprise via Amazon

Or, for a more substantial gift, check out the LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios playset -- it's a favorite of Essentials toy shoppers, and currently 49% off at Amazon.

LOL Surprise Movie Magic Studios playset, $69 (reduced from $136)

Meri Meri bunny embroidery kit

Meri Meri

They can embellish a sweet plywood bunny with this kit including felt flowers and leaves, embroidery threads, pom poms and more.

Meri Meri bunny embroidery kit, $24

Meri Meri Bunny Basket gift set

Meri Meri

This gift comes with an adorable bunny Easter basket included. It's filled with an embellished gingham bunny headband and glitter bunny stickers. Add some of your own chocolates for a well-rounded gift.

Meri Meri Bunny Basket gift set, $80

Barbie Cutie with animal plush costume and 10 surprises

Amazon

Barbie dresses up as an Easter bunny in this toy set that offers 10 surprises in one package, including doll clothes, a mini pet and more.

Barbie Cutie reveal colls with animal plush costume and 10 surprises, $24

My Squishy Little Dumplings (2 pack)

Amazon

This My Squishy Little Dumplings two-pack features rose gold Dixie and gold Dart dumplings that light up and make sounds, plus eight mix-and-match accessories.

My Squishy Little Dumplings (2 pack), $6.99

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder

This is one of the most buzzed about -- and often sold out -- toys. The best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder is available in pink and blue. The toy is a jar designed to "search" for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $24 (reduced from $40)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue), $29 (reduced from $40)

TeeTurtle Reversible Bunny

Amazon

What's a TeeTurtle? It's a plush toy, made famous on TikTok, that changes moods and colors when you flip it inside out. There's no shortage of colors, animals, or moods to choose from, either, so you could gift the pink-and-blue bunny shown above ... or a reversible corgi. Or a reversible turtle with starry eyes.

TeeTurtle Reversible Bunny, $15

5 Surprise Toy Mini Brand Series 1 Collector's Kit

Zuru/Amazon

The only thing cuter than a toy is a teeny, tiny version of a toy. That's the gist behind this unboxing phenomenon, which combines the appeal of wee collectibles with the thrill of an unboxing experience. This set could include any five of 100 miniature toys and accessories, including, per the maker, rare glow-in-the-dark and gold miniatures, plus "super rare" rose-gold miniatures.

5 Surprise Toy Mini Brand Series 1 Collector's Kit, $30

Or consider this best-selling alternative: A two-pack set of tiny, surprise toys to unbox, this time themed around favorite finds in your local supermarket. Think tiny replicas of Hershey's Chocolate Sauce, Jolly Rancher Candy, Icee Slushies and Otter Pops ... or those ultra-rare glow-in-the-dark collectibles.

5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule Real Miniature Brands Collectible Toy (2 Pack), $12

Squishmallows Blake Bunny plush

Squishmallow Store via Amazon

How adorable is this plush Easter bunny? The squeezable toy can be used as a pillow or a huggable friend. Not into bunnies? Squishmallows come in a variety of shapes and colors for Easter (and beyond), including a huggable lamb and stuffed chick.

Squishmallows Blake Bunny plush, $42

Play-Doh Slime (30 pack)

Want some extra fun on Easter? Individual, colorful cans from this 30-pack of Play-Doh branded slime can be hidden around the house or yard just like Easter eggs. Kids love this sticky, gooey gunk.

Play-Doh Slime (30 can pack), $22

The best Easter Basket stuffers on Amazon

Stuff their Easter baskets with candy, Legos and more from Amazon.

