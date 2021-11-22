Don't laminate your vaccine card: 7 vaccine card holders to use instead

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you laminate your vaccine card, booster shot records can't be added to it. Use these vaccine card holders instead. Wachiwit/Getty Images

Whether attending a public event such as a concert or eating at your favorite restaurant, showing proof of vaccination is growing more common in some parts of the country. Given its importance, laminating your vaccination card to prevent any damage might seem like a good idea. But it isn't, experts say. Why? Because permanently encasing it in plastic prevents the addition of booster shot records to the card.

Vaccine card holders are a viable and popular alternative. Similar to a passport holder, they conveniently encase your vaccine card, and usually feature a clear, plastic window to display the card without needing to remove it. A bonus? Some of them are even stylish.

Below, vaccine card holders to suit a variety of tastes, ranging from simple, clear plastic protective coverings to more fun options.

Vaccine card case

Uncommon Goods

Choose from four versions of these cheerful vaccine card cases. They fit two vaccine cards, or a vaccine card and a credit card.

Vaccine card case, $16

Vida vegan leather vaccine card holder

Vida

Offered in a range of colors, this vegan leather sleeve from Vida features a clear face to protect your card and a convenient metal clip which easily attaches to your purse, backpack or luggage for easy access.

Vida vegan leather vaccine card holder, $15

ACdream passport and vaccine card holder

Available in multiple colors, patterns and textures, this polyurethane leather wallet is a best-seller on Amazon. A great option for international travelers, the clever, small accessory features designated slots for a passport, vaccine card, credit cards, a driver's license, plane ticket, small pen and even two SIM cards.

ACdream vaccine card holder, $13

Teskyer CDC vaccination card holder (5 pack)

For those who prefer the simplicity (and cost effectiveness) of clear plastic, this five-pack of vaccination card protectors features a sealable zipper to keep your card dry. Don't forget to order some lanyards, which easily attach via precut holes.

Teskyer CDC vaccination card holder (5 pack), $6.44 (reduced from $7.98)

Rifle Paper Co. fabric vaccination card holder

These statement-making vaccination card holders feature gorgeous Rifle Paper Co. quilters fabric, with seven patterns to choose from. Handmade by a quilter, the Etsy favorites serve as a unique option.

Rifle Paper Co. fabric vaccination card holder, $14+

Vandz vaccination card holder

The marbled look of this billfold-style vaccine card holder certainly catches the eye. Make sure to measure your card before selecting your size, as one is slightly larger to accommodate oversized cards.

Vandz vaccination card holder, $5.99 (reduced from $6.99)

Royce New York personalized leather vaccine card holder



Neiman Marcus

If you're ready to splurge, pick up this leather card holder that comes in four colors. It offers complimentary monogramming and has six credit card slots on the back.

Royce New York personalized leather vaccine card holder, $50

