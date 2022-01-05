Where to find N95 masks amid the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

N95 masks plus being vaccinated are your best protection against the Omicron variant. Getty Images

For the best protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, consider an N95 mask, designed to filter at least 95% of all airborne particles.

It's important to pick up an N95 mask that's approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Find the full list of approved N-95 brands here (and all the picks below are NIOSH-approved, naturally). Beware: There are counterfeit N95 masks online, so be sure to check the brand name on the NIOSH site, and to shop at trusted retailers to avoid ending up with a fake.

N95 masks can be tough to track down, but we've found some still available at Lowe's, Home Depot and Amazon below. Add them to your cart now before they're sold out, too.

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack)

Amazon

These disposable N95 masks by 3M feature an adjustable nose clip, chin tab and a low-profile design that directs air away from the nose panel to reduce eyewear fogging. They're sold as a 10 pack.

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack), $21

N95 disposable multi-purpose respiratory mask (25 pack)

Home Depot

Home Depot has several N95 mask options, including this 25-pack. These N95s have an adjustable nose clip and head strap.

N95 disposable multi-purpose respiratory mask (25 pack), $42

Milwaukee N95 professional multi-purpose valved respirator (10-pack)

Home Depot

This N95 option has a valve that reduces heat by 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Its downward angle vent reduces fog on glasses. Find it in a 10-pack.

Milwaukee N95 professional multi-purpose valved respirator (10-pack), $26

3M disposable N95 sanding and fiberglass valved safety mask (10-pack)

These N95s have an M-noseclip that allows for fewer pressure points and greater comfort. Find them in a 10-pack.

3M disposable N95 sanding and fiberglass valved safety mask (10-pack), $21

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 Flatfold disposable respirator (50-pack)



Amazon

If you're willing to buy a 50-pack, this mask has a soft foam nose cushion for maximum comfort. Its humidity- and moisture- resistant filter media repels moisture.

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator (50-pack), $36 (reduced from $52)

