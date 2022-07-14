Watch CBS News
LA County moves to "high" COVID-19 activity level; indoor mask mandate could return on July 29

Los Angeles County officially moved into the "high" COVID-19 activity category Thursday, beginning a two-week clock for implementation of an indoor mask mandate. 

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer confirmed the move Thursday afternoon.

The mandate will be imposed if the county remains in the "high" category for two straight weeks, meaning it would occur on July 29.

