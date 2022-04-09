Face masks for kids: KF94, KN95 and other masks similar to N95, plus deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Try N95-inspired masks for your children for the most protection against COVID-19. Getty Images

Masks are no longer required on public transportation or in public places following a judicial decision in the federal court system that struck down the mask mandate. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend masks for travel for kids and adults, releasing a new statement on May 3.

If you're looking to add to your kids' mask stashes, there's some good news: Mask prices have never been lower. Many popular kids' mask styles are currently on sale.

The CDC recommends that everyone age 2 and older wear a mask or respirator in indoor areas of transportation and in transportation hubs, such as on airplanes and in airports. This public health recommendation is based on "an understanding of domestic and global epidemiology, circulating variants and their impact on disease severity and vaccine effectiveness, current trends in COVID-19 Community Levels within the U.S., projections of COVID-19 trends in the coming months" and more.

KN95 and KF94 masks: What to look for in a kids' face mask

When it comes to shopping for adult face masks, the task is relatively simple: Look for a tight-fitting, N95-rated mask for the maximum amount of protection. When it comes to shopping for face masks for kids, things get a bit more complicated. That's because there are no masks for kids officially rated N95 by a U.S. government agency.

That said, there are N95-style masks available for little ones -- that is, children's masks that claim to meet the same filtration standard as adult N95 masks, even if they don't carry the official label of N95. These masks are typically designated KN95 or KF94. (Be wary of masks claiming to be an N95 for children -- that's a sure sign of a counterfeit N95 mask.)

If you're seeking children's masks that may offer more protection than cloth, check out the N95-inspired models in kids' sizes below. While their filtration claims haven't been verified by NIOSH -- the federal agency that approves N95 brands -- they're worth a try if you're seeking models that have adjustable nose bridges and a close fit to the face, as N95s do. (It's important that any mask you or your children use fits properly, forming a tight seal with your face.)

For information on where to purchase N95 masks for yourself, and on the Biden administration's free mask program, check out our guide to N95 masks. The price of masks is down, with N95 masks even selling for under $1 each now. Also be sure to check out our guide on how to avoid counterfeit N95 and KN95 face masks.

WellBefore individually wrapped KN95 kids masks

WellBefore

These individually wrapped face masks are $1.49 each, or $1.19 each when you sign up for a regular shipment. They're made of five layers (for kids for ages 5 to 12), or four layers (for ages 2 to 4). Their earloops are adjustable, and they have a moisture-wicking inner layer. Find them in three sizes for kids.

WellBefore KN95 kids masks, $1.49 each

WellBefore also sells individually wrapped KN95 fish-style masks for kids. They too are $1.49 each, and available in three sizes.

Vida KN95 colorful kids masks

ShopVida

Kids' masks don't have to be dreary -- they can be colorful and fun. These U.S.-made KN95 masks from Vida are available in 12 vivid colors, from aquamarine to magenta to tangerine. If you can't choose just one, there are multicolor packs as well.

Quantity discounts are available here: The more you buy, the more you save.

Vida colorful kids' masks (10 pack), $35

Vida colorful kids' masks (20 pack), $60

Brookwood Medical kids disposable KF94 face masks (30 pack)

Brookwood Medical

Choose from all sorts of kid-friendly prints in this disposable, four-layer face mask. The mask's fish-style design prevents gaping and it won't cling to their mouths. A 10-pack is also available.

Brookwood Medical kids disposable face masks (30 pack), $40 (reduced from $60)

Evolvetogether KN95 masks for kids (5 pack)

Evolvetogether

Evolvetogether, a mask brand that's popular with celebrities, has a line of KN95 masks that includes KN95 masks for kids. The masks are available in black, white, khaki and navy blue.

Evolvetogether KN95 kids' mask (5 pack), $15

Happy Life kids KF94 masks (20 pack)

Amazon

These masks, with four layers, come individually packaged, are made of an eco-friendly material, and claim to meet Korea's KF94 standard (94% filtration efficiency). Reviewers recommend this size for older children.

Happy Life kids KF94 (20 pack), $29

Powecom kids KN95-SM respirator mask (10 pack)

Bona Fide Masks

This multi-layer, breathable KN95 mask can be purchased in a 10 pack (or more). Quantity discounts are available.

Powecom kids KN95-SM respirator mask (10 pack), $13

Happy Masks Pro

Happy Masks

This five-layer mask is lightweight and breathable, and claims 99.9% filtration. Its design leaves room around the nose and mouth for comfort, and its ear straps are adjustable. This mask can be washed up to 50 times.

Happy Masks Pro, $24

Dr. Puri KF94 masks (20 pack)

Amazon

These masks claim 99% filtration and come in small, medium and large sizes. Be sure to add the 10% off coupon before checkout.

Dr. Puri KF94 masks (20 pack), $25 after coupon (reduced from $30)

