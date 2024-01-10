Sam's Club 2024 membership deal: Save 50% on a new membership today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Sam's Club.

Getty Images

The new year is here, which means the time is right to join a warehouse club such as Sam's Club.

We're huge fans of Sam's Club here at CBS Essentials. The retailer offers just about all the name-brand groceries and home essentials your family needs at great prices -- it's a smart way to keep your 2024 food budget in check. Buying in bulk is convenient too, especially when it comes to things you don't want to run out of, like paper towels and toilet paper. And, of course, we love the Sam's Club Cafe, which offers a quarter-pound hot dog and a 30-ounce soda for just $1.38.

There are a lot of lesser known benefits to a Sam's Club membership as well. Did you know you can save big on tires (and have them installed)? Did you Sam's Club can fill prescriptions for you, with some generics free for Sam's Club Plus members? And did you know that Sam's Club has a ton of gift card deals, which means a Sam's Club membership can save you money at other stores you shop at?

If your family is ready to give Sam's Club (and the Sam's Club Cafe) a try in 2024, we found a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Sam's Club is offering standard memberships for 50% off, and Sam's Club Plus memberships for $40 off. Note that you'll need to sign up for auto-renewal to get this deal, and you'll need to be a new member.

You can grab this deal right away by tapping the button below, or read on to learn even more benefits of Sam's Club.

Once you sign up, you can immediately take advantage of Sam's Club's Instant Savings, with more than $9,000 in offers on items from the Serta Perfect Sleeper Gabrianna medium mattress to the Samsung "The Frame" smart TV (while supplies last). But don't delay -- these Instant Savings end on Jan. 21, and the discounted membership deals end on Jan. 31, 2024.

Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $25

Sam's Club memberships normally cost $50 per year. Now through Jan. 31, 2024, you can get a Sam's Club membership for just $25. Sign up and you can start saving money immediately. Terms apply. See the Sam's Club site for more details.

Why we like Sam's Club memberships:

The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.



Sam's Club offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers.

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations.



Sam's Club offers discounts on gift cards from many of your favorite retailers.

You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

Join Sam's Club Plus for $70

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members and earn cash back on purchases. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. This deal is available through Jan. 31.

Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members. Terms apply. See the Sam's Club site for more details.

5 lesser known benefits of a Sam's Club membership

You already know that you can you can buy bulk groceries and discounted gas at Sam's Club locations. But there are plenty more benefits to a Sam's Club membership -- some you might not even know about, even if you've been a member before. Here's a list of some of the best benefits of joining Sam's Club.

Sam's Club offers same-day delivery. Order by 1 p.m. and you can get your Sam's Club order delivered that day for just $8. Or, choose the Sam's Club curbside pickup option, another great time-saver if you're planning a trip to the store anyway. (PS: Don't forget to fill up your car's tank with discounted Sam's Club gas while you're there.)

Order by 1 p.m. and you can get your Sam's Club order delivered that day for just $8. Or, choose the Sam's Club curbside pickup option, another great time-saver if you're planning a trip to the store anyway. (PS: Don't forget to fill up your car's tank with discounted Sam's Club gas while you're there.) Sam's Club offers travel discounts for your family. Don't head to Disney World Sam's Club's Travel and Entertainment deals. Sam's Club members can get preferred pricing on hotel rooms and rental cars, plus discounts on theme park, zoo, museum and musical tickets.

Don't head to Sam's Club's Travel and Entertainment deals. Sam's Club members can get preferred pricing on hotel rooms and rental cars, plus discounts on theme park, zoo, museum and musical tickets. Sam's Club can save you money when buying a new car or truck. The Sam's Club Auto Buying Program makes it easy to sell your used car and get a great price on a new one. Plus, you can take advantage of members-only incentives -- right now, you can save an additional $500 to $4,500 on select Mercedes-Benz models.

The Sam's Club Auto Buying Program makes it easy to sell your used car and get a great price on a new one. Plus, you can take advantage of members-only incentives -- right now, you can save an additional $500 to $4,500 on select Mercedes-Benz models. Sam's Club offers everyday deals on home services and repairs. You'll get a 10% discount on home improvement services, great if you're planning a remodel in 2024. You can also get discounts on water delivery, home warranties, pest control, home security plans

You'll get a 10% discount on home improvement services, great if you're planning a remodel in 2024. You can also get discounts on water delivery, home warranties, pest control, Sam's Club can save you money on your health care bills. The Sam's Club pharmacy offers members-only discounts on prescriptions, with prices starting at just $4 for generics. Sam's Club also offers hearing and eye exams, with designer frame glasses starting at $59.

Save money at more stores: Best Sam's Club gift card deals

Your Sam's Club membership can save you money while shopping at other stores, too. We've selected our favorite "free money" Sam's Club gift card deals below. While you're at it, be sure to check out all the other deals at Sam's Club right now as well, including the ongoing clearance deals.

Sam's Club restaurant gift card free money deals: Save up to 25%



Dine out for less with these must-see gift card deals. Many of the best Sam's Club gift card deals sell out, so if you see something you like, hop on it fast.

Sam's Club video game gift card deals

These video gaming gift cards are your key to getting digital downloads of the hottest new game releases of 2024 at a discount. Here are the best gaming gift card deals at Sam's Club now.

Best Sam's Club movie ticket deals

Want to see movies in the theater in 2024? Don't pay full price -- Sam's Club has deals for tickets for most major cinema houses.