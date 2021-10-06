Pre-Black Friday deals you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With port issues affection the nation, it's advisable to start holiday shopping early this year to get the gifts that you want. Oscar Wong/Getty Images

While no official Black Friday 2021 sales have begun yet, there may be good reason to start your holiday shopping now. California ports, which handle 40% of the nation's imports, are facing a record backlog of cargo ships, meaning you may not find the products you want as quickly as usual this holiday season. Retailers from Best Buy to Nordstrom are expecting some stress related to port issues.

Luckily Black Friday fan-favorite stores already have deals happening right now. Stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Nordstrom, Amazon and more have deals on apparel, decor and electronics, among other categories. Find giftable sale items from these stores if you're looking to shop before Nov. 26.

Walmart pre-Black Friday deals

Walmart has tons of tech, makeup, home goods and more reduced.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials single serve and carafe coffee maker, $79 (reduced from $99)

Best Buy pre-Black Friday deals

Best Buy has TVs, laptops, video games and more tech on sale.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop 8GB, $1,100 (reduced from $1,250)

Ulta pre-Black Friday deals

Find makeup, skincare, fragrances and more reduced at Ulta.

Tarte Sugar Rush Dream On eye and cheek palette, $22 (reduced from $32)

Amazon pre-Black Friday deals

Amazon has kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty and more on sale right now.

Echo Show 5, $45 (reduced from $80)

Melissa & Doug Mine to Love wooden play bunk bed for dolls, $39 (reduced from $54)

Love, Diana Sing-Along Popstar 13-inch doll and working microphone, $30 (reduced from $35)

Nordstrom pre-Black Friday deals

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more.

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush faux fur slipper, $15 (reduced from $29)

GameStop pre-Black Friday deals

GameStop has deals on video games, gaming accessories, action figures and more.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 4, $30 (reduced from $60)

Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $40 (reduced from $57)

