The bestselling Samsung refrigerator of 2023 was just marked down $2,000 ahead of Christmas

If you're in need of a new refrigerator, or just want to upgrade your kitchen in time for holiday guests, Samsung has just the deal for you. The tech and appliance maker is offering CBS Essentials' bestselling refrigerator, the Samsung Bespoke four-door flex refrigerator with Family Hub+ starting at $2,999 (full depth), a savings of $2,000. Free delivery and old appliance haul away are included. There's a 0% financing offer available as well, so you can enjoy your new fridge for 24 months without worrying about interest charges.

This is an incredible deal for any refrigerator, let alone a smart fridge with customizable features that take your fridge experience to the next level. Here's what you need to know about this CBS Essentials bestseller.

Samsung Bespoke four-door flex refrigerator with Family Hub+: Save $2,015

Easily the most standout feature of this 29-cubic-foot Samsung Bespoke fridge is the built-in Family Hub, a 32-inch touch screen that takes up almost the entirety of one of the refrigerator's four doors. The touch screen allows you to see inside your fridge without having to open it, write notes on a digital whiteboard, display your daily calendar, set a timer for cooking or check out the weather of the day.

You can also access apps like Instacart, Skyscanner, and plenty of audio apps, including Spotify and NPR. If you have a Ring doorbell, you can connect that to your refrigerator to see who is at your front door. Nest users can also adjust the temperature of their house from the family hub, and if you have Alexa, you can do this all with voice activation.

Tech bells and whistles aside, this is still a solid refrigerator that's worth the investment. It comes with a water dispenser, has a dual auto ice maker that produces cubed ice and smaller ice bites, and boasts a Energy Star certification, meaning that according to the EPA, this refrigerator uses less energy than comparable products. (This could earn you a rebate from your utility company, depending on where you live.) And speaking of energy, this Samsung refrigerator lets you monitor the refrigerator's energy consumption via a corresponding app.

This refrigerator comes in two sizes, including full depth and counter depth. The Samsung Bespoke four-door flex refrigerator with Family Hub+ is $2,999 for full depth and $3,099 for counter depth (shipping and haul away are included), saving you $2,015 on either model. A one-year warranty is included; you can add on an extended two-year warranty for $51 more (a savings of $119).

