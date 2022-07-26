The best window air conditioners in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Have you gone one too many hot summers without air conditioning? If you don't have central AC, consider installing a window air-conditioner unit. Here are some of the top window air conditioner picks in 2022, based on reviews.

Top products in this article:

LG 12,000 BTU window air conditioner, $411

LG 8,000 BTU Energy Star window air conditioner with remote, $340 (reduced from $380)

Midea EasyCool 5,000 BTU window air conditioner, $179

How do you pick a window AC unit? First, consider the air conditioner's British thermal unit (BTU) rating. The greater the BTU rating, the more square feet the air conditioner is able to cool. According to a guide published by Lowe's, these are the BTU numbers you want to keep in mind when shopping for air conditioners:

5,000 to 8,000 BTU: generally cools 150 to 350 square feet

8,000 to 12,000 BTU: generally cools 350 to 550 square feet

12,000 to 18,500 BTU: generally cools 550 to 1,050 square feet

Below are the best window air conditioners from Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart to keep you cool this summer. These window AC units are all rated at least 4 stars (out of 5) on their respective sites. They work for a variety of room sizes, and boast a range of features.

GE 5,000 BTU air conditioner



Amazon

This affordable, quiet AC unit from GE has 10 temperature settings and two fan speeds. This simple air conditioner is ideal for small spaces.

GE 5,000 BTU air conditioner, $138 (reduced from $189)

Commercial Cool 10,000 BTU window air conditioner

Walmart

This Commercial Cool AC unit comes with a remote control. It has a sleep mode, energy-saver feature and a removable, washable filter.

Commercial Cool 10,000 BTU window air conditioner, $280 (reduced from $400)

Midea EasyCool 5,000 BTU window air conditioner

Wayfair

This AC unit is ideal for small rooms. Choose from seven temperature settings, two cooling speeds and two fan-only speeds. This quiet, energy-efficient window air conditioner has a washable filter.

Midea EasyCool 5,000 BTU window air conditioner, $179

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU window-mounted room air conditioner

Amazon

This window air conditioner has a washable filter and expandable side panels (to help you fit it in a window properly). It comes with an extra-long power cord. Choose from six BTU ratings.

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU window-mounted room air conditioner, $179

LG 12,000 BTU window air conditioner

Walmart

This window air conditioner by LG has three cooling and fan speeds, plus a 24-hour timer (so you can create a cooling schedule). The unit controls humidity, and its filter is washable. Choose from seven BTU ratings.

LG 12,000 BTU window air conditioner, $411

LG 14,000 BTU dual inverter window air conditioner

Walmart

This smart window AC unit by LG has four cooling and fan speeds. It has a 24-hour timer so you can create a cooling schedule, and it comes with a remote control. The unit controls air humidity; its air filter is washable. Choose from four BTU ratings.

LG 14,000 BTU dual inverter window air conditioner, $550

Midea 12,000 BTU smart window air conditioner

Amazon

This energy-efficient window AC unit promises to be ultra-quiet. It sports a U-shape design that allows you to keep your window open even while it's sitting in it. It also has an anti-theft mechanism that locks your closed window. As a smart AC unit, it can be controlled with your phone or via voice assistant. Choose from three BTU ratings.

Midea 12,000 BTU smart window air conditioner, $459 (reduced from $499)

Related content from CBS Essentials