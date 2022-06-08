Best ceiling fans for your home in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is here -- and so are hot days and nights. Instead of cranking up the AC (and your electric bill), why not buy a new energy-saving ceiling fan instead?

You'll love the fresh breeze from these top-rated ceiling fan models from Wayfair, Lamps Plus and more.

When it comes to buying a new ceiling fan, consider this: Do you only want a fan, or a fan attached to a light? What style is your room? Does the fan you've picked fit in? How do you want to control your fan -- with a remote or through a switch on the wall? And one more question: How will you tackle installation? (Unless you're handy with wires, you'll likely want to hire someone to install your new fan.)

Below are the best ceiling fans for your home from Lamps Plus, Wayfair, All Modern and more. We found good-looking ceiling fan options for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Artemis IV soft brass ceiling fan

Lamps Plus

This eye-catching, matte-black ceiling fan has an LED light and a remote control. Its six-speed motor has a modern brass finish.

Artemis IV soft brass ceiling fan, $760

Dempsey four-blade LED standard ceiling fan



Wayfair

This contemporary fan with a dimmable LED light comes with a remote control and a light kit. Choose from four colors in this ceiling fan.

Dempsey four-blade LED standard ceiling fan, $200

Bexley LED propeller ceiling fan light

All Modern

Make a statement with this modern ceiling fan that has wood blades and an LED light. Find it in four blade finishes and six motor colors, such as the brass model above.

Bexley LED propeller ceiling fan light, $920

Possini Defender soft brass outdoor ceiling fan light

Lamps Plus

The Defender fan by Possini features a hand-painted, weathered-oak finish and dimmable LED light. This ceiling fan is designed for outdoor spaces. Its motor has a soft brass finish. A remote control is included.

Possini Defender soft brass outdoor ceiling fan light, $460

Wynd ceiling fan

All Modern

This ceiling fan with an LED light, available in five, weather-resistant finishes, is suitable for indoors and outdoors. Choose from three fan strengths, and three light color temperatures (a soft white glow versus a yellow tone, for example).

Wynd ceiling fan, $430 (reduced from $480)

Lulu and Georgia Cosima ceiling fan

Lulu and Georgia

Choose from three colors and two sizes for this stunning ceiling fan without a light. It can be used in covered outdoor spaces, as well.

Lulu and Georgia Cosima ceiling fan, $498

Minka Aire Xtreme ceiling fan

2Modern

Add an industrial touch to your space with this cool ceiling fan without a light. Find this splurge-worthy fan in two finishes and two sizes at 2Modern.

Minka Aire Xtreme ceiling fan, $880

