Best tire deals to shop this spring

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Goodyear Auto Service Center - close-up of tires Drew Shipley, Goodyear

Now that spring is here, you may be planning a road trip, or maybe you've discovered that your tires have seen a lot of wear and tear throughout the winte. Regardless of the make and model, having safe tires on your vehicle it is absolutely essential. This is why our in-house team of shopping experts has curated this roundup of the best deals on tires available right now.

What are the best tire deals?

Right now, if you head over to Goodyear, you can receive up to $200 back when you purchase a select set of four Goodyear tires, plus get an additional $100 more when you use the Goodyear credit card (between now and June 30). Plus, you'll find great deals on all-season tires, run-on-flat tires and summer tires in a wide range of sizes.

Discover the best deals on tires available right now

There's no need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to tire shopping and saving money. We've done much of the research for you, so you can drive off having saved a fortune when you replace your vehicle's tires.

Pro tip: To ensure you purchase the right size tire for your car, when shopping for tires on Amazon or Walmart, you'll discover the handy "Amazon Confirmed Fit" or Walmart's "Check If This Fits Your Vehicle" tool on each tire's product page. Enter your vehicle's make, model and year (or your license plate number) to use either of these free tire size calculators.

Goodyear Reliant 102H all-season tires: $108 each (save $12)

Walmart

Available in a wide range of sizes, the popular Goodyear Reliant All-Season 225/65R17 102H tires offer you an improved driving experience with enhanced wet grip and all-season confidence.

These tires are designed to maintain road contact with a specialized rubber compound and water-savvy grooves to maximize water evacuation. The optimized tread design and construction handles driving variabilities to deliver reliable tread life and a quiet ride.

These tires come with a 65,000 mile limited tread wear warranty. Right now, they're on sale at Walmart for $108 each, which is $12 off their usual price of $120 each.

Crossmax CT-1 radial, all-season tires: $47 each (18% off)

Amazon

Designed for ultra premium performance, safety and high milage, these tires offer advanced tread patterns that give you nimble handling in both wet and dry conditions.

The Crossmax CT-1 is an all-season tire that's manufactured for passenger cars. This particular tire has a 25-inch diameter, 15-inch rim size, an index load of 91, a tire aspect ratio of 65 and an H speed rating.

If you need professional installation for your new tires, there's a button right on the Amazon product page. You can get that service for as little as $25 each.

Right now, these tires are on sale for $47 each, which is 18% off their usual $57 price. Hubcaps for these tires are sold separately ($29 for a set of four).

Fullway HP108 all-season passenger car performance radial tire: $59 (save 14%)

Amazon

These are all-season passenger car performance tires that come in several dozen sizes. The product page on Amazon offers a handy tool to help you quickly select the right size for your vehicle. The HP108 tires have a 16-inch rim size, 91 load index, a tire aspect ratio of 55 and a V speed rating. They're designed for highway performance.

Fullway tires are manufactured by Qingdao, one of China's premier tire manufacturers. Each tire's asymmetric tread pattern enhances traction and performance year-round by improving steering and handling capabilities. Plus, the tire's special rubber compound increases fuel efficiency, so drivers can spend more time on the road and less time at the pumps.

Head over to Amazon and save 14% on each tire, so you'll pay just $59 each. These are ranked as a #1 best seller on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5-stars, based on 8,800+ ratings overall.

Goodyear Assurance Finesse all-season 102H passenger tire: $100 (5% off)

Amazon

Here's another example of an all season tire from a well known brand that's on sale on Amazon.

Right now, you'll pay just $100 per tire (which is 5% off). These Goodyear tires offer a patented tread design that provides a comfortable and quiet ride.

Their specially formulated rubber compound and tread features lower rolling resistance for eco-friendly driving. This also gives the tires more grip in wet, dry, snowy or icy conditions.

This version of the tire offers a 28.5 inch diameter, a 17 inch rim size, a load index of 102, a tire aspect ratio of 65 and an H speed rating. Hubcaps are sold separately.

Starfire Solarus AS all-season 102H Tire: $100 (save 11%)

Amazon

With an impressive average 4.6-star rating (out of more than 7,200 ratings) on Amazon, these Starfire Solarus tires are a bestseller when it comes to year-round tires. Right now, they're on sale for $100 each, which is a savings of 11%.

These tires come with a 50,000 mile warranty and are ideal for drivers looking for good traction and fuel economy. They're highly rated for mud and snow and are manufactured by Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

The tread on these tires is computer-designed to reduce noise and provide a quiet-running experience at highway speeds. Each has deep, lateral shoulder slots that help ensure excellent traction throughout the life of the tire. Plus, spiral nylon overwrap in the tire helps improve the tire's contact footprint with the road.

These tires offer a 6.5-inch rim width, 17-inch rim size, a 102 load index, a tire aspect ratio of 65 and an H speed ratings.

Nexen Tire USA N5000+ : $61 each (save $41.35)

Walmart

Walmart has cut the price of these popular, all-weather Nexen tires by more than $41, bringing their price down to just $61 each. This is a grand-touring, all-season tire that's manufactured for passenger and CUV vehicles. Each comes with a 60,000-mile treadwear warranty.

The five-rib tread pattern -- with circumferential and lateral tread grooves -- increases the tire's all-weather traction and provides excellent road gripping ability in dry, wet and winter weather. These tread grooves also enhance hydroplaning resistance by eliminating water from below the tire footprint. This helps to ensure a safer driving experience in wet weater.

The tread design's lateral grooves lead to a quiet and comfortable driving experience that channel the sound waves through the tire footprint. These tires have an H speed rating. The rims are sold separately.

Nexen N'Priz AH8 all-season passenger tire: $90 (save $10.48)

Walmart

According to Nexen, these N'Priz AH8 tires are Ideal for use on family sedans. They're all-season tires that feature wide grooves and dense siping for strong traction and performance year-round.

A symmetric tread pattern fights off uneven wear for a longer tread life, while the N'Priz design reduces road noises for increased ride comfort, while also lowering rolling resistance for better fuel efficiency.

These tires are backed by a Nexen warranty, which includes a tread-life warranty, road-hazard replacement warranty for two years (or the first 3/32 inches of the tire), a 45-day trial period and 36 months of roadside assistance.

This tire has a 16-inch diameter and a tread life up to 70,000 miles. Walmart has these tires on sale for $90 each, which is a savings of $10.48 per tire.

Groundspeed Voyager AT all-terrain light truck tire: $115 (save $19.58)

Walmart

The Groundspeed Voyager AT tires are designed for all-terrain use on a light truck. They combine off-road traction with on-road comfort. For a limited time, you'll find them on sale at Walmart for almost $20 off per tire, which brings their price down to $115 each.

We like these tires because their zigzag tread pattern reduces noise for a quieter ride, while their tread corners enhance stability and comfort. Meanwhile, their pattern block expels water for consistent traction on wet roads.

These tires come in a wide range of sizes to accommodate multiple vehicle makes and models.

Our team of shoppers is constantly seeking out the best deals available on a wide range of products, so if you want to save money, be sure to keep up with all of our deals and shopping coverage.