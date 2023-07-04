Best Fourth of July mattress deals to shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are plenty of Fourth of July deals to be had on the best mattresses in 2023. The experts at CBS Essentials have found Independence Day deals from your favorite mattress retailers including Nolah Sleep, Casper Sleep, Tuft & Needle and many more. That means you can ditch your old mattress for a new, better one without breaking the bank and tanking your summer vacation budget.

Your favorite bed retailers have slashed the prices on mattresses, sheets, duvets, headboards, bed frames, pillows and more. Right now, you can shop July Fourth deals on twin mattresses, queen mattresses, king mattresses and more from popular brands such as Nectar Sleep, Tuft & Needle and Essentia Organic Mattress. All of these mattresses have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive customer reviews.

Top products:

Shop Big Fig's Fourth of July sale

Shop Nolah Sleep's Fourth of July sale

Shop Casper Sleep's Fourth of July sale

Shop the best Fourth of July mattress deals in 2023

Don't lose sleep over an expensive mattress. Let us be your mattress advisor. Shop the best Fourth of July mattress deals in 2023, while the holiday (and the deals) are still on.

Nolah Sleep

Nolah Sleep

During Nolah Sleep's Fourth of July sale, all mattresses are 30% off and come with two free pillows. You can take an extra $100 off any mattress when you use the code "CBS100."

Nolah mattresses come with a 120-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping. Sale runs through July 11.

Shop Nolah Sleep's Fourth of July sale

Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep

Calling all Casper Sleep fans: the mattress and bedding brand is having a massive Fourth of July sale. The brand is currently offering 20% off mattresses, pillows and sheets, plus 50% off adjustable bed frames and 20% off everything else. The sale runs through July 13 and some exclusions apply.

Shop Casper Sleep's Fourth of July sale

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle

Shop the brand's July 4th Super Sale and save up to $700 on select mattresses and frames. Tuft and Needle is also offering a bundle deal on bedding essentials. Right now when you add any mattress, mattress protector, sheet set and a down alternative pillow set to your cart, you'll save 15% with the code "MATTRESS15."

Shop the Tuft and Needle Fourth of July Super Sale

Big Fig

Big Fig

Now through July 18, customers can take $400 off a Big Fig mattress using the code "July4."

Big Fig (short for Bigger Figure) make mattresses that can support up to 1,100 pounds. The mattresses are made with the brand's ThermoGel Cooling Technology to help prevent night sweats and heavy-duty foam to prevent sagging. The brand offers a 20-year warranty and a 120-night sleep trial.

Shop Big Fig's Fourth of July sale

Nectar Sleep

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's Fourth of July sale includes 33% off everything. That means the brand's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is deeply discounted right now.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,049)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Essentia

Essentia

Essentia is offering 25% off its organic foam mattresses and 15% off pillows and accessories. That means you can get the Classic REM5 mattress at a discount! The mattresses features cooling technology, which incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. According to the brand, the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is proven to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $3,155 (regularly $4,207)

Shop the full Essentia Fourth of July sale

