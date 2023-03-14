CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is here, and that means that it's time to get started on your spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean up and refresh your home for spring. From closet organizers to vacuums to storage shelves, all of your spring cleaning essentials are on sale now at Amazon. Keep reading to find the best spring cleaning deals at Amazon in 2023.

Best spring cleaning deals at Amazon

Save on vacuums and storage organizers now at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179



The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," a customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: $250



This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance, which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households, as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $250 after coupon (reduced from $350)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $475



While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $475 (reduced from $799)

OKP Life K2 robot vacuum: $90 (78% off)

Robot vacuums are great additions to your home for some hands-free spring cleaning. This OKP Life K2 robot vacuum cleaner is currently a whopping 78% off on Amazon.

The robot vacuum offers four adjustable cleaning modes and up to 100 minutes of run time on a single charge. You can easily control the vacuum from your smartphone so you don't even need to be home to start a cleaning. It also features advanced brushless suction so that pet hair does not get tangled while cleaning.

OKP Life K2 robot vacuum cleaner, $90 (reduced from $400)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $677

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $677 (reduced from $1,299)



See Spring shoe organizer: $60

This 12-piece stackable shoe organizer is a spring-cleaning must-have for sneaker enthusiasts or shoe lovers.. The clear storage bins feature ventilation holes to prevent odor and can each hold up to a size 14 pair of shoes.

See Spring shoe organizer, $60

Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner: $120



Lefant's M210 Pro robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. It features 100 minutes of run time and offers self-charging capabilities.

You can also download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device to better control the device remotely.

Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner, $120 after coupon (reduced from $400)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $500

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $500 (reduced from $700)

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $400

Dyson touts the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. Engineered for cleaning all types of floors including carpets, wood, vinyl and tile, it serves as a great upright option for homes with pets. There's a tangle-free turbine tool designed specifically for hair and fur, and a counter-rotating brush that penetrates carpet fibers, capturing dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt... without that pesky brush bar that tends to get tangled with pet hairs. It comes with a few tools, including one for use on stairs.

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $400 (reduced from $500)

Furinno 3-tier open bookcase: $27

Get all your miscellaneous books and collectibles organized with a new bookcase or two. The Furinno Pasir is available in 12 different finishes.

Best of all, it's only $27 at Amazon, making it less expensive than the Ikea version ($50).

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $27 (reduced from $31)

Looking for something a little bigger? You can pick up a 4-tier Furinno bookcase at Amazon for around the same price.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer: $77

These ClosetMaid organizing cubes are similar to the Ikea Kallax shelving unit, and more affordable. Find them in seven colors and eight sizes.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer (6 cube), $77 (reduced from $86)

Spring clean with CBS Essentials

Out with the old, in with the new. No matter if you're upgrading or buying your first-ever laundry appliance, robot vacuum or smart refrigerator, you should get a great deal. The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the internet to bring you the greatest spring cleaning sales on must-have, customer-loved cleaning essentials such as air purifiers, stick vacuums, washing machines, electric dryers, dishwashers and more.

Keep checking back -- we're keeping this list updated with all the best spring cleaning discounts, deals and sales the season has to offer.

