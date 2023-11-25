Best Black Friday 2023 smart meat thermometer deal: Save up to 36% on Amazon's bestseller

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The best Black Friday smart meat thermometer deals are super sizzling and super savory. Today, you can save some serious cash on these smart kitchen gadgets during the biggest shopping day of the year, whether spend a little or a lot of time cooking meals, especially cuts of meat that can take a while to prepare.

Today, right in the thick of Black Friday 2023 and Cyber Monday shopping season, you can score deals on several different models of smart meat thermometers and save up to 36% on some of Amazon's bestselling options from Yummly. There are variants for just about every budget, but snagging the Meater Plus for 20% off is one of your best bets. The discount makes it just $80, which is $20 down from its usual price of $100. and its lowest price yet.

But which smart meat thermometer that's on sale should you buy? The CBS shopping experts have had their say, and we've put together a few options for you to choose from. Whether you're tasked with prepping a holiday feast this year or you just want to stop making guesstimates as to whether your boneless chicken cuts are actually finished cooking, you can benefit from one of these smart meat thermometers. And if you can't, surely you know someone who can. Shop our picks below.

The best Black Friday 2023 smart meat thermometers deals to shop now

Meater Plus, $80 (save $20)

The bestselling wireless Meater Plus is one of the most popular smart thermometers you'll find, and for good reason. It includes one probe, which you can use to check both the internal and external temperature of your cut of meat. Thanks to the Guided Cook System, the thermometer and its companion app can help guide you through the cooking process.

It uses custom alerts and notifications that will sound when your food reaches a certain temperature, or when enough time has elapsed. Its wireless connection means you can take care of business in another room while your meal cooks, with your app connected and the thermometer connected and doing its job. Say goodbye to burned food and hello to convenience in the kitchen.

Right now, you can get it for just $80 from Amazon. That's $20 less than its usual price and a savings of 20%. Get one just in time to start cooking up the holiday turkey -- and don't stop to wonder whether you've let it roast for long enough. No one likes an undercooked drumstick.

Meater Block with 4 probes, $225 (save $125)

If you're cooking for a large family or you plan on having guests over, you can save more on the larger Meater Block, which has four different probes that you can still use with a companion app to track your meal's temperature. That makes it ideal for cooking multiple pieces of meat or keeping track of one larger meal, like a whole chicken or something larger like a pig at a barbecue.

You also get a better deal here, as the Meater Block is just $225 down from its normal price of $350. That's a savings of 36%. It's the best price you'll find on the Meater brand meat thermometer, as you'd need to buy four of the Meater Plus for $320 on sale at $80 apiece to match what you get here.

Getting all four probes for just $225 is a fantastic deal. Plus, you get a stand to store all the probes on as well as four probe clips with your purchase. It's a no-brainer for cooking fanatics or those who need to cover more ground when preparing meals for a large family.

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer

KitchenAid is one of the best-known names when it comes to cooking tools. Its Yummly-branded smart meat thermometer is a slick-looking option that's not only completely wireless, but app and Bluetooth-supported to help you cook up tasty meals with meat that you can sear, grill, or bake to the perfect temperature every time.

Just insert the thermometer in the meat you're working with and forget it! The app can help let you know when you need to change the heat, flip anything, or let the meat rest. It also has programming to help you cook fish and poultry, too. You can leave it indwelling in your meal until it's ready to come out, so it's easy-peasy.

Right now, you can grab this smart meat thermometer for just $67. That's a savings of 33% and $33 off its normal price of $100. This also happens to be the Yummly meat thermometer's lowest price yet, so if you have your eye on it, now's the time to snag it and make some seriously delicious meals.

Is a smart thermometer worth it?

A smart meat thermometer takes the guesswork out of grilling and roasting. Rather than constantly checking doneness, its app lets you monitor from afar. Perfect temperatures mean perfect juiciness every time, and it also keeps you from accidentally serving up dangerous, undercooked meat.

These gadgets do cost more than your basic thermometer. But if you cook meat often, the investment pays off. No more over or undercooking. Preset guides take the stress out of different cuts. Alerts ensure you're never too late to the table. And you don't have to keep getting up to check on the meal, which can be annoying if you're in the middle of entertaining.

Admittedly, smart meat thermometers take some learning to work all the bells and whistles. Still, if you're a gadget geek with smart home setup, integrating it can be fun. The convenience is gold for those serious about precision cooking, too. If you spent a lot of time in the kitchen and work with a lot of meat, a smart meat thermometer can become an invaluable tool.

Of course, traditional methods work fine if you seldom cook meat or don't mind eyeballing. But for dedicated grillmasters or those wanting assurance, this smart upgrade delivers taste and stress-free results worth the splurge.

In the end, you have to make the decision whether one is right for you. Objectively, however, you'll find that they can be absolutely terrific tools to help you serve up great meals.

